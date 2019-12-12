‘CSI’ creator Anthony Zuiker sells Malibu gem to NBA’s Chandler Parsons for $9.25 million

Anthony Zuiker, creator of the “CSI” franchise, has tracked down a buyer for his Malibu retreat. The concrete-clad contemporary just sold to professional basketball player Chandler Parsons for $9.25 million, or $200,000 less than his most recent asking price, records show.

It’s a westward move for the NBA veteran, who now with the Atlanta Hawks. Parsons sold his modern farmhouse in Bel-Air for $12.35 million earlier this year.

There’s plenty to see across the 1.4-acre grounds of the Malibu property. In the densely landscaped backyard, a rooftop deck overlooks a saltwater swimming pool and spa, while a covered pavilion is perched above the tennis court.

Inside, busy living spaces fill out the 5,555-square-foot floor plan. There’s a two-story entry, semicircular living room, tile-splashed chef’s kitchen, dining room under tray ceilings and family room with a built-in fireplace.

Almost every living space opens to the outside, where a series of covered decks wraps around the exterior of the home.

Most of the five bedrooms and five bathrooms are upstairs, including the expansive master suite with a raised lounge, dressing room, spa tub and ocean-view balcony. The guest house tacks on two great rooms and a mirrored gym.

Chris Cortazzo of Compass held the listing. Jamison Malone of the Agency represented the buyer.



Zuiker, 51, has produced all four installments of the “CSI” franchise: “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” “CSI: Miami,” “CSI: NY” and “CSI: Cyber.” The flagship program concluded four years ago after 15 seasons.

After being named SEC Player of the Year in college at Florida, Parsons was drafted by Houston in 2011. The 31-year-old spent three seasons with the Rockets, two with the Mavericks and three with the Grizzlies before being dealt to the Hawks this summer.