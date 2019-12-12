Kawhi Leonard drops $6.725 million on penthouse across from Staples Center

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard will have a shorter commute to the Staples Center after buying a penthouse at the Ritz-Carlton Residences at L.A. Live for $6.725 million.

The three-time all-star, who was previously seen scoping out homes on the Westside of L.A., purchased the penthouse through a limited liability company managed by his uncle, Dennis Robertson. Last year, he used another corporate entity to buy a five-acre estate in Rancho Santa Fe for $13 million.

The location puts Leonard in close proximity to former Lakers executive Jim Buss, whose penthouse is still for sale, should he need to borrow a cup of sugar. Former Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball owns his own unit a few floors down.

1 / 10 The unit had been listed for $6.995 million. (Realtor.com) 2 / 10 The open-concept floor plan measures about 4,300 square feet. (Realtor.com) 3 / 10 A game/billiards area sits off the living room. (Realtor.com) 4 / 10 The penthouse has floor-to-ceiling windows and a view of downtown L.A. (Realtor.com) 5 / 10 There are two custom fireplaces including one in the living room. (Realtor.com) 6 / 10 The center-island kitchen has a breakfast area. (Realtor.com) 7 / 10 There are three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. (Realtor.com) 8 / 10 There’s also an office. (Realtor.com) 9 / 10 The master bathroom has a steam shower. (Realtor.com) 10 / 10 A bedroom. (Realtor.com)

Centered on the downtown cityscape, the 4,280-square-foot unit features vibrant wood floors, walls of glass, two custom fireplaces and magnetic, wall-mounted iPads for controlling smart home systems. The family room adjoins a center-island kitchen with a breakfast nook. In the master suite, there’s a steam shower.

A pair of underground parking spaces were included with the three-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom residence, which had been listed for $6.995 million. A rooftop swimming pool, a fitness center and valet and concierge services are among building amenities.

Kurt Rappaport and Kevin Booker of Westside Estate Agency were the listing agents. Booker also represented the buyer, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Leonard, 28, joined the Clippers as a free-agent this year after winning an NBA title last season with the Toronto Raptors. The former San Diego State star has twice been named the NBA’s defensive player of the year since entering the league as a first-round pick in 2011. He won another title in 2014 as a member of the San Antonio Spurs.