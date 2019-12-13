Sofía Vergara checks out of Westwood pied-à-terre

Actress Sofía Vergara of “Modern Family” fame has sold a condominium in Westwood for $1.35 million, or $25,000 more than the asking price, records show.

Found within the Dorchester tower on Wilshire Boulevard, the 2,071-square-foot residence has dark hardwood floors, an updated kitchen, three bedrooms and three bathrooms. A custom walk-in closet/dressing room highlights the master suite.

1 / 8 The front of the building. (Realtor.com) 2 / 8 The lobby. (Realtor.com) 3 / 8 The living room. (Realtor.com) 4 / 8 The living room opens to a dining area. (Realtor.com) 5 / 8 The kitchen sits off the dining area. (Realtor.com) 6 / 8 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 7 / 8 The master bathroom. (Realtor.com) 8 / 8 The master bathroom. (Realtor.com)

Vergara used a trust in her name to buy the property in 2007 for $1.1 million. She was offering the condo for $1.325 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Advertisement

Building amenities include a full-service doorman, valet parking, a gym and a swimming pool.

Vergara, 47, is known for her role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on the Emmy-winning sitcom “Modern Family,” which is set to conclude next year after 11 seasons. Among her film credits are “The Emoji Movie,” “Chef” and “Hot Pursuit.”

She is among the highest-paid actresses in the world, earning an estimated $42.5 million last year, according to Forbes.

Barry Peele of Sotheby’s International Realty was the listing agent. Vangelis Korasidis of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage represented the buyer.