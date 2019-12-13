Top sales: Noah Walker-designed showplace fetches November’s top price

A Jonas brother, a Chinese filmmaker and a hockey franchise co-owner were among the biggest movers and shakers in L.A. County’s real estate market last month. Here’s a closer look at the biggest residential real estate deals that closed in November.

$22.5 million — Beverly Crest

In the 9600 block of Oak Pass Road, a limited liability company tied to Chinese filmmaker and businessman James Wang sold a modern showplace for $9.5 million less than the original asking price.

The multilevel house, designed by architect Noah Walker, sits on a roughly 3.5-acre lot where late film and television producer Bert Schneider once had a home. Some 130 live oak trees surround the main house, which was designed so that the public spaces sit above bedrooms buried beneath the hillside.

Advertisement

A separate guesthouse is topped by an amphitheater designed for outdoor concerts and entertaining. Between the two structures, there are six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and nearly 10,400 square feet of space. Elsewhere on the property is an infinity-edge lap pool.

The estate previously changed hands in 2015 when scrap metal entrepreneur Nathan Frankel sold it for $20 million.

Michael Chen and Tomer Fridman of Compass were the listing agents. Zach Goldsmith of Hilton & Hyland repped the buyer.

$15 million — Beverly Hills

Advertisement

A trust tied to Roberto Aquilini, a Canadian businessman and Vancouver Canucks co-owner, sold an estate on North Hillcrest Road for about $5 million less than the original asking price.

The single-story home, built in 1958 and recently renovated, features a wavelike ceiling that begins in the living/dining room and extends outward to create a covered patio. Other eye-catching details include a marble entry, chrome accents and a center-island kitchen.

The master suite is outfitted with a bar, a sitting room and an outdoor lounge. There are four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in all.

The trust tied to Aquilini acquired the three-quarter-acre estate three years ago from former Paramount Pictures Chief Operating Officer Frederick Huntsberry for $9 million.

Branden Williams and Rayni Williams of Hilton & Hyland were the listing agents. Carl Gambino of Westside Estate Agency represented the buyer.

$14.1 million — Encino

On Valley Meadow Road, pop star Joe Jonas and his wife, actress Sophie Turner, paid about $100,000 more than the asking price for a newly built home.

The two-story contemporary sits behind gates on about an acre with a swimming pool and spa. Some 15,000 square feet of living space includes chef’s and prep kitchens, multiple living rooms, a home theater and a gym. A custom wine cellar sits behind a glass and steel wall in the formal dining room.

Advertisement

Including a two-story guesthouse, which has its own kitchen and living area, there are 10 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms.

The sale was among the biggest residential transactions ever recorded in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood, trailing only the $20-million purchase of another newly built house by Jonas’ brother, Nick Jonas, in October.

Carl Gambino of Westside Estate Agency represented the buyer.

$11.5 million — Beverly Hills

1 / 6 The European-inspired mansion on North Rexford Drive sold for $11.5 million, or about $1 million shy of the asking price. The six-bedroom, nine-bathroom house features a two-story foyer, a movie theater and an elevator. The master suite has a balcony overlooking the backyard. (Jeffrey Ong/Post RAIN Productions) 2 / 6 The European-inspired mansion on North Rexford Drive sold for $11.5 million, or about $1 million shy of the asking price. The six-bedroom, nine-bathroom house features a two-story foyer, a movie theater and an elevator. The master suite has a balcony overlooking the backyard. (Jeffrey Ong/Post RAIN Productions) 3 / 6 The European-inspired mansion on North Rexford Drive sold for $11.5 million, or about $1 million shy of the asking price. The six-bedroom, nine-bathroom house features a two-story foyer, a movie theater and an elevator. The master suite has a balcony overlooking the backyard. (Jeffrey Ong/Post RAIN Productions) 4 / 6 The European-inspired mansion on North Rexford Drive sold for $11.5 million, or about $1 million shy of the asking price. The six-bedroom, nine-bathroom house features a two-story foyer, a movie theater and an elevator. The master suite has a balcony overlooking the backyard. (Jeffrey Ong/Post RAIN Productions) 5 / 6 The European-inspired mansion on North Rexford Drive sold for $11.5 million, or about $1 million shy of the asking price. The six-bedroom, nine-bathroom house features a two-story foyer, a movie theater and an elevator. The master suite has a balcony overlooking the backyard. (Jeffrey Ong/Post RAIN Productions) 6 / 6 The European-inspired mansion on North Rexford Drive sold for $11.5 million, or about $1 million shy of the asking price. The six-bedroom, nine-bathroom house features a two-story foyer, a movie theater and an elevator. The master suite has a balcony overlooking the backyard. (Jeffrey Ong/Post RAIN Productions)

A European-inspired mansion on North Rexford Drive sold for about $1 million less than the asking price.

Arched front doors embellished with wrought ironwork mark the entrance to the home, which was custom built in 2008. Inside, the three-story floor plan includes a library, a screening room and a wine cellar. A sweeping staircase and an elevator service each floor.

A total of six bedrooms and nine bathrooms are within more than 9,500 square feet of space. French doors off the master suite open to a balcony overlooking the backyard, which has a swimming pool, a spa and an outdoor kitchen.

Advertisement

Michael Libow of Compass was the listing agent. Joyce Rey of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage represented the buyer.

$11.1 million — Pacific Palisades

On Amalfi Drive, a development opportunity on more than three-quarters of an acre sold for about $1.9 million less than the asking price.

The property, which centers on a 1937 English traditional-style home, was marketed with plans by architect Marc Appleton to expand and remodel the current structure. The seven-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom house previously sold to a trust two years ago for $9.8 million.

David Offer of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties represented both ends of the deal.