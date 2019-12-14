Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Home of the Week: Modern Beverly Hills mansion makes a splash

1/10
Theatrical water elements and an atrium entry set the stage for this modern mansion, listed for sale in Beverly Hills at $75 million.   (Jim Bartsch)
2/10
Theatrical water elements and an atrium entry set the stage for this modern mansion, listed for sale in Beverly Hills at $75 million.   (Jim Bartsch)
3/10
The multilevel residence features a two-story glass atrium entry.
  (Jim Bartsch)
4/10
The 27,470-square-foot home, built in 1995, was designed for entertaining and has formal and junior dining rooms, a formal living room and a ballroom.   (Jim Bartsch)
5/10
There are indoor and outdoor swimming pools.  (Jim Bartsch)
6/10
The 27,470-square-foot home, built in 1995, was designed for entertaining.  (Jim Bartsch)
7/10
The 27,470-square-foot home was designed for entertaining and has formal and junior dining rooms.  (Jim Bartsch)
8/10
Large windows look out onto the 1.65-acre estate.
  (Jim Bartsch)
9/10
There are indoor and outdoor swimming pools plus a so-called water lounge that is surrounded on all sides by ponds.  (Jim Bartsch)
10/10
The 27,470-square-foot home, built in 1995, was designed for entertaining.  (Jim Bartsch)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Dec. 14, 2019
5 AM
Share

Water cascades down a series of reflecting pools to mark the entrance of this modern mansion in Beverly Hills. The multilevel residence features a two-story glass atrium entry, scaled formal rooms and an indoor swimming pool. A so-called water lounge is bordered on all sides by ponds.

The details

Location: 601 Mountain Drive, Beverly Hills, 90210

Asking price: $75 million

Advertisement

Year built: 1995

Living area: 27,470 square feet, six bedrooms, 15 bathrooms

Lot size: 1.65 acres

Features: Private driveway; 98-foot-long outdoor swimming pool; indoor swimming pool; two-story glass atrium/foyer; formal and junior dining rooms; water lounge; multiroom master suites; ballroom

Advertisement

About the area: In the 90210 ZIP Code, based on 20 sales, the median price for single-family home sales in October was $6.25 million, a 30.2% increase year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Jeff Hyland and Drew Fenton, (310) 278-3311, Hilton & Hyland

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

Hot PropertyBusiness
Newsletter
Get our weekly Hot Property newsletter
Neal J. Leitereg
Follow Us
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement