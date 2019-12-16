Actor Ralph Garman leaves his ‘lap of luxury’ in Studio City

Voice actor Ralph Garman, known for his role as the “Lap of Luxury” host on the faux reality series “The Joe Schmo Show,” has sold his Studio City home for its asking price of $2.595 million.

Constructed in 2007, the Spanish-style house features arched doorways, wrought ironwork and a red-tile roof. Wood floors, beamed ceilings and three fireplaces are among interior details.

The two-story foyer opens to formal living and dining rooms. The family room leads to the backyard, which contains a swimming pool and elevated spa.

Including a master bedroom with a covered patio and a walk-in closet, there are five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and a powder room.

Garman, 55, starred as the host of Spike’s “The Joe Schmo Show” for its three seasons. “The Ralph Report” podcaster does voice work on the current series “Family Guy,” “Robot Chicken” and “American Dad!”

The 4,228-square-foot house previously sold in 2008 for $1.865 million.

Carrie Berkman Lewis of Douglas Elliman handled the transaction.