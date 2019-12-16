Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Hot Property

NBA and Lakers great Jerry West scores a buyer for Hayward home

Hayward home
Set in a country club development in Hayward, the Bay Area home has four bedrooms in its more than 3,500 square feet of living space.
(Realtor.com)
By Lauren Beale
Dec. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Clippers executive and former Lakers player Jerry West has sold his home in the Bay Area community of Hayward for $1.585 million.

The contemporary house, which had been listed at $1.68 million, has a stucco and stone facade. Steeply pitched roofs face the street and frame the walkway to the front door.

1/13
Found in a country club, the single-story home holds four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in 3,541 square feet.  (Realtor.com)
Light tile flooring and 22-foot ceilings open up the more than 3,500 square feet of bright interiors. The floor plan combines a living room and a subway tile chef’s kitchen. A dining room with tray ceilings, an office, four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms make up the rest of the living space.

The one-third acre of grounds contains a covered patio and citrus trees.

West, 81, played for the Lakers for 14 years, making 14 all-star teams. He was coach and then general manager of the Lakers, before moving on to the Memphis Grizzlies. He became an executive board member of the Golden State Warriors before joining the Clippers.

Lily Do and Morton Mah of Compass were the listing agents. Nhut Nguyen of Compass represented the buyer.

Lauren Beale
Lauren Beale is a former editor and staff writer for the Los Angeles Times.
