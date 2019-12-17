Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Hot Property

NASCAR great Rusty Wallace eyes a speedy sale in the North Carolina mountains

Image_11.jpg
Spanning three acres, the scenic retreat centers on a single-story home full of wood, glass and stone.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Dec. 17, 2019
12:08 PM
NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace is racing to sell his North Carolina estate, listing the scenic retreat for $1.599 million.

The single-story home is on three acres in Linville, a mountain resort community on the northwest side of the state. It takes full advantage of the woodsy setting with floor-to-ceiling windows and wraparound decks out back.

Inside, the open floor plan is a vibrant mix of wood, glass and stone. Chandeliers hang over the foyer and dining area, and the voluminous living room adds built-ins and a fireplace.

1/12
The great room.  (Realtor.com)
2/12
The dining area.  (Realtor.com)
3/12
The entry.  (Realtor.com)
4/12
The kitchen.  (Realtor.com)
5/12
The family room.  (Realtor.com)
6/12
The master bedroom.  (Realtor.com)
7/12
The master bathroom.  (Realtor.com)
8/12
The scenic deck.  (Realtor.com)
9/12
The deck.  (Realtor.com)
10/12
The views.  (Realtor.com)
11/12
The exterior.  (Realtor.com)
12/12
The garage.  (Realtor.com)

Four bedrooms and four bathrooms round out the 3,500-square-foot interior. The master suite, set under vaulted ceilings, expands to a bathroom with a spa tub and a deck with sweeping mountain views.

Josh Aldridge, Natalie Earnhardt and Jonathan Rivers of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.

Wallace, 63, burst onto the racing scene by winning NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year in 1984 and winning the Winston Cup five years later. After winning 55 NASCAR Cup Series races in 25 years, he was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2013.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
