Baseball great Barry Larkin finally unloads modern mansion in Orlando

Baseball Hall of Famer Barry Larkin took plenty of swings at selling his Orlando, Fla., mansion over the last decade. He first sought $7.9 million for the waterfront property in 2008, then bumped the price up to $12 million two years later before a series of cuts took the tag down to $5.4 million.

Now, the decorated shortstop has sold the estate for $4.587 million, records show. That’s a fraction of the previous asking prices but significantly more than the $775,000 Larkin paid for the place 25 years ago, records show.

Eccentric in style, the 15,000-square-foot home occupies 2.5 acres on Lake Chase. The voluminous foyer kicks things off with a bang, boasting marble mosaic tiles, a stained-glass rotunda, dual glass staircases and a pair of aquariums.

1 / 10 The two-story home. (Realtor.com) 2 / 10 The foyer. (Realtor.com) 3 / 10 The living room. (Realtor.com) 4 / 10 The lounge. (Realtor.com) 5 / 10 The solarium. (Realtor.com) 6 / 10 The patio. (Realtor.com) 7 / 10 The swimming pool. (Realtor.com) 8 / 10 The dock. (Realtor.com) 9 / 10 The yard. (Realtor.com) 10 / 10 The motor court. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

Past that, a two-story living room awash in shades of tan tacks on a fireplace and rounded wall of glass overlooking the water. A solarium with a fire pit shares similar views.

Elsewhere are seven bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, two elevators, a dining room and a chef’s kitchen. Upstairs, the master suite features a fireplace, wet bar and a pair of steam showers. Covered balconies line the second story, taking in the landscaped backyard with a pool and spa.

Outdoor amenities include a movie theater, gym, private dock and a pair of fireplaces. A two-story guesthouse with a kitchen and bedroom completes the property.

Mark Santolin of Engel & Volkers held the listing. Jean Lei of Keller Williams at the Lakes represented the buyer.



Advertisement

A Cincinnati Reds legend, Larkin spent his entire career with the team and received nine Silver Slugger Awards, three Gold Glove Awards and 12 All-Star selections in addition to leading the squad to a World Series title in 1990. In 2012, he was elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame.