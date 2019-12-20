WeHo condo of late actress-singer Diahann Carroll lists for $4.2 million

The West Hollywood condominium of late actress-singer Diahann Carroll has come on the market at $4.2 million.

The Sierra Towers residence, owned by Carroll for more than two decades, is on the 17th floor. Designed by Stephen Rieman and Mark Krasne, the condo features antiqued mirrors, hand-stenciled doors and a wet bar. Floor-to-ceiling windows wrap the condo, which sits on the northeast corner of the high-rise.

1 / 10 The living room and dining area. (Christopher Stinner) 2 / 10 The living room. (Christopher Stinner) 3 / 10 Views take in the mountains and cityscape. (Christopher Stinner) 4 / 10 A bathroom. (Christopher Stinner) 5 / 10 The library. (Christopher Stinner) 6 / 10 The kitchen. (Christopher Stinner) 7 / 10 A powder room. (Christopher Stinner) 8 / 10 The master bathroom. (Christopher Stinner) 9 / 10 The balcony. (Christopher Stinner) 10 / 10 The view. (Christopher Stinner)

The 1,990-square-foot unit has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. One of the bedrooms was converted into a library, and the master suite offers a collection of closets. A chandelier-topped dining area with booth seating sits off the living room.

Carroll, who died in October at 84, was a pioneering stage and screen star known for her roles on “Julia” and “Dynasty.” Among the first black actresses to star in studio films, she received an Oscar nomination for her role in the 1974 comedy-drama “Claudine.”

She won a Tony Award for best actress in a musical in 1962 for her role in “No Strings.”

Angela Roessel and John Galich of Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.