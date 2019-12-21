Home of the Week: Spanish style on the Sunset Strip

Set above the Sunset Strip, this Spanish-style residence has had flirtations with fame stretching back decades when it was once home to Hollywood leading man Errol Flynn. A recent renovation has freshened up the multilevel house, which boasts colorful tile risers and new wide-plank wood floors. Balconies on multiple levels survey several patios, a swimming pool and the city lights below.

The details

Location: 8425 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles 90069

Asking price: $25,000 a month

Year built: 1923

Living area: 3,084 square feet, five bedrooms, five bathrooms

Lot size: 0.21 of an acre

Features: High ceilings, wide-plank wood floors, tiled fireplaces and stairs, vaulted-ceiling living room, office/den, expanded master suite, multiple patios, swimming pool

About the area: In the 90069 ZIP Code, based on 20 sales, the median price for single-family home sales in October was $2.725 million, a 40.8% increase year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: James Nasser, (310) 860-8894, Westside Estate Agency

