Hot Property Newsletter: Ballers keep their homes in play

It’s a basketball extravaganza in this week’s collection of buyers and sellers. Making the lineup are NBA movers and shakers including Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers forwards, a former Houston Rockets owner and a Lakers legend.

Our Home of the Week in Beverly Hills is mammoth modern estate with water everywhere. The 27,000-square-foot mansion features reflecting pools, indoor and outdoor swimming pool and ponds. The price to get your feet wet is $75 million.

– Neal Leitereg, Jack Flemming and Lauren Beale

A turnover in Malibu

“CSI” creator Anthony Zuiker sold his concrete-clad contemporary in Malibu to Atlanta Hawks forward Chandler Parsons for $9.25 million.

The 1.4-acre property includes a saltwater swimming pool and a covered pavilion perched above a tennis court.

The 5,555-square-foot floor plan has a two-story entry, a semicircular living room, a dining room with tray ceilings and five bedrooms.

Parsons, 31, previously played for the Memphis Grizzlies, the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets.

Chandler Parson’s new home in Malibu looks out onto a swimming pool and spa.

(Realtor.com)

He’ll cut his traveling

Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard will have a shorter commute to the Staples Center after buying a penthouse at the Ritz-Carlton Residences at L.A. Live for $6.725 million.

Centered on the downtown cityscape, the 4,280-square-foot unit features wood floors, walls of glass, two custom fireplaces and magnetic, wall-mounted iPads for controlling smart home systems. The family room adjoins a center-island kitchen with a breakfast nook. There are three bedrooms.

A rooftop swimming pool, a fitness center and valet and concierge services are among building amenities.

Leonard, 28, joined the Clippers as a free agent this year after winning an NBA title last season with the Toronto Raptors.

Kawhi Leonard’s downtown penthouse takes in views of the cityscape. (Realtor.com)

Inbound in La Jolla

Former Houston Rockets owner Leslie Alexander has put his La Jolla beach home back on the market at $17.75 million.

The imposing three-story contemporary, built in 2002, overlooks 50 feet of ocean frontage. Walls of glass move away to bring ocean breezes into the 9,320 square feet of interiors.

The master suite takes up the entire top floor for a total of three bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Alexander bought the NBA team in 1993 for $85 million and sold two years ago for $2.2 billion.

Leslie Alexander’s La Jolla beach house is back on the market. (Cameron Acker)

Going for a rebound

Houston Rockets point guard Russell Westbrook has put his home in the Beverly Hills Post Office area back up for sale at $5.35 million.

That’s about $650,000 shy of the original asking price but still $700,000 more than Westbrook paid for the place in 2015, records show.

The two-story home contains 4,100 square feet of space including five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms and a media room.

Westbrook, 31, has made eight NBA all-star teams and won the league’s most valuable player award in 2017. He previously played for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The NBA’s Russell Westbrook has reduced the asking price of his Beverly Hills Post Office area home. (Realtor.com)

An ally-oop in Hayward

Clippers executive and former NBA player Jerry West has sold his home in the Bay Area community of Hayward for $1.585 million.

The four-bedroom contemporary has a stucco and stone facade. Steeply pitched roofs face the street and frame the walkway to the front door.

Light tile flooring and 22-foot ceilings open up the more than 3,500 square feet of bright interiors. The one-third acre of grounds contain a covered patio and citrus trees.

West, 81, played for the Lakers for 14 years, making 14 All-Star teams. He was coach and then general manager of the Lakers, before moving on to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Jerry West sold his home in a Bay Area country club community. (Realtor.com)

Her favorite room

Film producer Karina Miller likes to unwind and get creative in the kitchen of her cozy 1,396-square-foot Studio City home. The Sparkhouse Media founder has outfitted her kitchen with an eight-burner stove, a dual-fuel oven, royal blue cabinetry and a seafoam green backsplash. “I just love feeding people,” she says. “It de-stresses me.”

Karina Miller, a producer and executive known for the movies “To the Bone” (2017), “Semper Fi” (2019) and “The Big Ask” (2013), likes to relax through cooking in her Studio City kitchen. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times)

