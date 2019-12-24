Guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen lands a secluded spot in Woodland Hills

Rock musician Troy Van Leeuwen, known as the guitarist for Queens of the Stone Age, has shelled out $2.325 million for a gated Mediterranean-style home in Woodland Hills, public records show.

Over the years, the L.A. native has picked up a few different properties in Southern California. In 2018, he sold a Spanish-style home in Glendale for $1.85 million and bought a a two-story traditional house in Camarillo a few months later.

His new pad is a bit different from the others. Set on a lush acre, the home boasts expansive living spaces with floors of tile and hardwood across 5,900 square feet. Highlights include a window-lined great room with sweeping views, a spacious kitchen with a center island and an indoor-outdoor lounge.

Up a sweeping staircase, the master suite combines a bedroom, balcony, sitting area and chandelier-topped bathroom with a spa tub, steam shower and fireplace. It’s one of six bedrooms and five bathrooms in two stories.

The lushly landscaped backyard was made for entertaining. There’s a flagstone patio with a massive stacked-stone fireplace, an outdoor kitchen and grill, a spacious lawn and a terraced pool and spa with a waterfall. In front, there’s parking for 15 cars.

Van Leeuwen, 49, played guitar in the bands Failure and A Perfect Circle before joining Queens of the Stone Age in the early 2000s. He’s recorded four studio albums with the rock band, including “Era Vulgaris” and “Villains,” which was released in 2017.

Scott and Sherry Walter of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage held the listing. Debra O’Neill of RE/MAX TerraSol represented the buyer.