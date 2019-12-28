Hot Property Newsletter: Good things, small packages

Not all homes owned by celebrities are Beverly Hills mansions. This week’s collection kicks off with two West Hollywood condos: One was once home to a legendary rock star, the other was owned by a late actress and singer of note.

Colorful tile risers brighten the entryway of our Home of the Week, a Spanish-style residence in Hollywood Hills West with ties to Hollywood leading man Errol Flynn. A recent renovation has freshened up the multilevel house, which is available for lease at $25,000 a month.

Once you’re done reading about these deals, visit and like our Facebook page, where you can find Hot Property stories and updates throughout the week.

– Neal Leitereg, Jack Flemming and Lauren Beale

Advertisement

It’s seen some changes

A West Hollywood condo that rocker David Bowie and his second wife, model Iman, lived in is up for long-term lease at $5,900 a month.

The redesigned unit, offered furnished, is in the French Normandy-style Granville Towers building. The laundry list of celebrities who have lived in the 1930s structure includes actors Rock Hudson and Marilyn Monroe, among others.

The sixth-floor condo takes in panoramic views from three directions, capturing the cityscape and mountains. The 1,553 square feet of light and bright interior space contain two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Advertisement

Bowie, who died in 2016 at 69, is widely credited with changing the pop music scene with his theatrical flair and frequent adoption of alter egos. His hits included “Space Oddity,” “Changes” and “Let’s Dance.”

The West Hollywood condo was once home to singer David Bowie and his wife, Iman. (Yitzhak Dalal)

Where she set the stage

The West Hollywood condominium of late actress-singer Diahann Carroll has come on the market at $4.2 million.

The Sierra Towers residence, owned by Carroll for more than two decades, is on the 17th floor and features antique mirrors, a wet bar and floor-to-ceiling windows.

The 1,990-square-foot unit has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Carroll, who died in October at 84, was a stage and screen star known for her roles on “Julia” and “Dynasty.” She received an Oscar nomination for the 1974 comedy-drama “Claudine” and won a Tony Award for best actress in a musical in 1962 for “No Strings.”

(Christopher Stinner)

Advertisement

Bought low, sold high

A limited liability company tied to former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin has sold a half-built house in Scottsdale, Ariz., for $6.2 million. That’s $5.263 million more than the corporate entity paid for the property in 2015.

Construction plans call for living spaces with beamed ceilings, stone accents and walls of glass. The two-story house will be 7,660 square feet with four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms upon completion.

Outside, lounges would surround a new infinity-edge pool and spa.

Palin, 55, gained national attention after joining Sen. John McCain as the Republican Party’s vice presidential nominee for the 2008 election. She has appeared on reality shows such as “Sarah Palin’s Alaska” and “Amazing America With Sarah Palin.”

The two-story home sits on over an acre in the McDowell Mountains. (Realtor.com)

A diplomatic resolution

Former U.S. ambassador to Italy and San Marino Ronald Spogli has sold a home in Bel-Air for $7.5 million through a trust in his name.

Advertisement

During the diplomat’s ownership the gated Georgian Traditional underwent a major renovation of its 6,074 square feet of interiors. Beyond the front portico is a formal entry leading to dining, living and family rooms as well as a kitchen outfitted with an island and a wine fridge. French doors open to the backyard.

The five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms include an upstairs master suite with a marble bath.

Built in 1933, the brick two-story is surrounded by manicured gardens and grounds of nearly an acre.

Ronald Spogli has parted with his home in Bel-Air. (Realtor.com)

This Duck flew east

Hockey star Corey Perry signed with the Dallas Stars over the summer, ending a 14-year stretch with the Ducks during which he won the Stanley Cup in 2007 and the league’s most valuable player award four years later.

The four-time All-Star has now cut ties with the area, selling his Cape Cod-style home in Corona del Mar for $6.375 million.

The two-story home, built in 2013, has ocean views from a balcony off the master suite and a 400-square-foot rooftop deck. There are four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in the 5,400 square feet of interiors.

The living room opens to a lantern-topped patio with a lounge and dining area.

Corey Perry found a buyer for his two-story home, which features a rooftop deck. (Realtor.com)

His favorite room

“Selling Sunset” star Jason Oppenheimer likes spending time in the industrial vibe living room of his Hollywood Hills home. The space centers on a wood-burning fireplace he enlarged during a remodel. Then he added a 300-pound television and entertainment system that rises up from the floor. The 12-foot ceilings are sheathed in long planks with a massive center beam “to look like a log cabin,” said the real estate broker and licensed contractor.

Jason Oppenheimer enjoys his remodeled living room. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)

From the archives

Ten years ago, dancer-singer-actress Jennifer Lopez and her singer husband, Marc Anthony, sold their villa in Bel-Air for $7.5 million. The French country house, built in 1941, sat on three-quarters of an acre and had 7,357 square feet of living space.

Twenty years ago, actress Drew Barrymore put her Beverly Hills-area home on the market at $3.2 million. She planned to move to Hollywood Hills.

What we’re reading

A replica of the Walker Guest House that’s been on display in Palm Springs for more than a year will be auctioned off in February, reports the Desert Sun. Bidding for the modern midcentury reproduction of a Sanibel, Fla., house designed by architect Paul Rudolph will open at $10,000. Estimated cost to move and reassemble the 24-by-24-foot home is $75,000.

A curvy residence in Moscow from Russian studio Niko Architect caught the attention of Curbed.com. “The House in the Landscape” appears otherworldly as the structure winds and bends around its terrain. The glass walls and rounded shapes enclose a dramatic curved staircase and a circular conversation pit.