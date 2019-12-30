Aaron Paul breaks loose from Sunset Strip pad

Aaron Paul of “Breaking “Bad” fame has sold his home in Hollywood Hills West for the asking price of $2.198 million.

Owned by the actor for about eight years, the Spanish-style spread sits high up from the street and has a view of the downtown cityscape.

Saltillo-tiled floors, beamed ceilings and arched doorways are a common feature throughout the 2,864-square-foot floor plan. A massive stone fireplace anchors the living room. A den, theater and wet bar make up the lower level.

The master suite, which has a sitting area and a balcony, occupies the top floor. There are four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in all.

Outside, the narrow property makes the most of its space with tiers of patios, a lounge and a covered dining area. A two-car garage sits off the front.

The property originally hit the market in April for $2.499 million before seeing its price cut to $2.198 million in November. Earlier this year, Paul paid $6.95 million for the Los Feliz home of “The Big Bang Theory” actor Jim Parsons.

Trevor Edmond, F. Ron Smith and David Berg of Compass were the listing agents. Smith also represented the buyer.

Paul, 40, won three Emmy Awards for his breakout role as Jesse Pinkman in AMC’s “Breaking Bad.” The actor reprised his role as Pinkman in the Netflix epilogue film “El Camino.” “BoJack Horseman” and “The Path” are among his other credits.