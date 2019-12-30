Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick drop $28 million on Malibu beach house

Power couple Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick just made one of the year’s biggest splashes in Malibu, buying a beachfront villa for $28 million. Rodgers, a two-time NFL MVP, and Patrick, a former race car driver, began dating last year.

The massive sale closed in November, as first reported by TMZ. It’s good for the third-highest transaction in the coastal city this year, trumped only by entertainment executive Ron Meyer selling his Pacific Coast Highway contemporary compound for $100 million and Golden State Warriors majority owner Joe Lacob buying a modern Carbon Beach abode for $29.1 million over the summer.

This one flaunts a different style with a charming tan exterior topped by clay tile. Set on a long, thin lot that descends to the sand, the bluff-top property has two separate structures: a three-story main house and a two-bedroom guesthouse/garage.

Rodgers and Patrick aren’t the property’s only high-profile owners. Public records tie it to Netflix executive Ted Sarandos and his wife, former U.S. Ambassador Nicole Avant. The pair paid $20.25 million for the home in 2017 and sold it for $21.25 million a year later to British pop star Robbie Williams, who in turn dealt it to Rodgers and Patrick.

Concrete floors, glass walls and splashes of wood touch up the interior, which centers on an open floor plan with a living room, dining area and gourmet kitchen. Other highlights include a family room, office and den.

Four bedrooms and four bathrooms — including a master suite with a massive deck — complete the main home. Outside, a pool sits between the two structures. In the back, resort-style decks and lounges overlook the ocean. Dense landscaping descends down the hillside.

Considered one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Rodgers boasts the league’s highest career passer rating at 102.7 and the lowest career interception percentage at 1.5%. In 2010, he led the Green Bay Packers to a Super Bowl championship and was named the game’s MVP.

A native of Wisconsin, Patrick is arguably the most successful woman in the history of American racing. In 2008, she became the first and only woman to win an IndyCar Series race and competed throughout the 2000s before retiring last year.