Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Ellen Pompeo sells chic Hamptons farmhouse

Image_03.jpg
Built in 2013, the chic 2,400-square-foot home features modern farmhouse vibes across three stories.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Jan. 2, 2020
10:49 AM
Share

Actress Ellen Pompeo, best known for her starring role in “Grey’s Anatomy,” wrapped up an East Coast home sale just in time for the new year. Her modern farmhouse in the Hamptons sold in late December for $2.995 million, records show.

She’s been busy in the real estate realm over the last few years, selling a Hollywood Hills Midcentury for $2.075 million in 2017 and a Spanish villa in the same neighborhood for $2.765 million a year later.

Pompeo designed this one herself. Built in 2013, it spans 2,400 square feet on eight acres in Sag Harbor, N.Y., a waterfront community in East Hampton.

1/11
The exterior.  (Realtor.com)
2/11
The modern farmhouse.  (Realtor.com)
3/11
The entry.  (Realtor.com)
4/11
The living room.  (Realtor.com)
5/11
The kitchen.  (Realtor.com)
6/11
The fireplace.  (Realtor.com)
7/11
The dining area.  (Realtor.com)
8/11
The master bedroom.  (Realtor.com)
9/11
The deck.  (Realtor.com)
10/11
The pool.  (Realtor.com)
11/11
The backyard.  (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

Past a rustic gray-blue exterior, the three-story floor plan boasts busy living spaces with hardwood floors, white-painted beams, paneled walls and marble accents. There’s a two-story living room, as well as a chef’s kitchen, breakfast nook and expansive dining porch. Through walls of glass, the space overlooks a densely landscaped yard.

Five bedrooms and four bathrooms complete the floor plan, including a master suite with a private lounge and office. Outside, a wood deck descends to a gunite pool surrounded by lawns.

The Corcoran Group held the listing. Martha Gundersen of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer.

Pompeo’s role as Dr. Meredith Grey in “Grey’s Anatomy” landed her a Golden Globe nomination in 2007. On the big screen, she has appeared in “Old School,” “Daredevil” and “Life of the Party.” She paid $925,000 for the home in 2011, records show.

Hot Property
Newsletter
Get our weekly Hot Property newsletter
Jack Flemming
Follow Us
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement