On sale: What price-reduced homes $950,000 buys right now in three L.A. County cities

Here’s a look at some price-reduced homes that roughly $950,000 will buy right now in the L.A. County cities of Pasadena, Woodland Hills and Long Beach.

PASADENA: Down $54,000 from its original asking price, this 96-year-old home opens to an entertainer’s backyard with a wood deck, pergola, decorative bridge and fruit trees.

Address: 292 S. Vinedo Ave., Pasadena, CA 91107

Listed for: $945,000 for three bedrooms and two bathrooms in 1,756 square feet (8,336-square-foot lot)

Features: Marble fireplace, Saltillo tile floors, antique stained-glass windows, landscaped frontyard

About the area: In the 91107 ZIP Code, based on 31 sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $953,000, down 8.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

5109 Marmol Drive, Woodland Hills (Realtor.com)

WOODLAND HILLS: Once listed for $1.2 million, this hillside home enjoys sweeping San Fernando Valley views from window-lined living spaces and dramatic balconies.

Address: 5109 Marmol Drive, Woodland Hills, CA 91364

Listed for: $950,000 for three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in 3,604 square feet (10,072-square-foot lot)

Features: Grand foyer, spiral staircase, back patio, master suite with spa tub

About the area: In the 91364 ZIP Code, based on 30 sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $935,000, up 4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

144 N. Loreta Walk, Long Beach (Realtor.com)

LONG BEACH: This discounted Spanish bungalow is found in Naples, a coastal neighborhood built on three islands divided by canals in Alamitos Bay.

Address: 144 N. Loreta Walk, Long Beach, CA 90803

Listed for: $940,000 for two bedrooms and one bathroom in 1,027 square feet (2,408-square-foot lot)

Features: Clay tile roof, brick fireplace, hardwood floors, spacious garage

About the area: In the 90803 ZIP Code, based on nine sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $1.25 million, up 18.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

157 S. Craig Ave., Pasadena (Realtor.com)

PASADENA: This 1920s Craftsman bungalow, complete with a charming front porch and black-and-white kitchen, received a price cut of $74,000 last month.

Address: 157 S. Craig Ave., Pasadena, CA 91107

Listed for: $925,000 for three bedrooms and 1.75 bathrooms in 1,624 square feet (7,481-square-foot lot)

Features: Charming blue and red exterior accents, fruit trees, detached garage, living room with brick fireplace

About the area: In the 91107 ZIP Code, based on 31 sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $953,000, down 8.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

4647 Ensenada Drive, Woodland Hills (Realtor.com)

WOODLAND HILLS: Three levels of decks hang off this golf course home that’s down $50,000 from its original asking price.

Address: 4647 Ensenada Drive, Woodland Hills, CA 91364

Listed for: $949,000 for five bedrooms and four bathrooms in 3,219 square feet (8,451-square-foot lot)

Features: Green and white exterior, crisp white living spaces, bonus loft, master suite with private balcony

About the area: In the 91364 ZIP Code, based on 30 sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $935,000, up 4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

3420 Armourdale Ave., Long Beach (Realtor.com)

LONG BEACH: There are flagstone accents in front, in back and inside of this turnkey home that’s down $39,000 from its original asking price.

Address: 3420 Armourdale Ave., Long Beach, CA 90808

Listed for: $920,000 for five bedrooms and three bathrooms in 2,230 square feet (5,708-square-foot lot)

Features: Hardwood floors, sliding glass doors, two flagstone fireplaces, backyard with deck and fire pit

About the area: In the 90808 ZIP Code, based on 33 sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $715,000, up 9.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.