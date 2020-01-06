Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

CrossFit co-founder Greg Glassman’s Hawaii home seeks $7 million

Spanning five coastal acres, the estate holds a plantation-style home, covered lanai, detached gym and swimming pool overlooking the ocean.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Jan. 6, 2020
1:54 PM
CrossFit founder Greg Glassman is looking to work out a deal in Hawaii, where his plantation-style estate is up for grabs at $7 million. That’s $1.25 million more than he paid three years ago, records show.

He’s not the property’s only high-profile owner. “Avatar” star Sam Worthington previously owned the estate earlier in the decade before selling it in 2015 for $4.2 million, The Times previously reported.

The lush estate occupies five acres in Kealia, a small community on the island of Kauai. There’s a sprawling single-story home of 4,300 square feet, as well as a sports court and swimming pool overlooking the ocean. Fittingly, the three-car garage has been converted into a gym.

1/10
The pool.  (Realtor.com)
2/10
The living room.  (Realtor.com)
3/10
The kitchen.  (Realtor.com)
4/10
The covered lanai.  (Realtor.com)
5/10
The hot tub.  (Realtor.com)
6/10
The master bedroom.  (Realtor.com)
7/10
The master bathroom.  (Realtor.com)
8/10
The gym.  (Realtor.com)
9/10
The five-acre estate.  (Realtor.com)
10/10
The coastal estate.   (Realtor.com)

A porte-cochère enters the interior, where sunny common spaces are sandwiched between skylights and hardwood floors. Walls of glass line the living room. Picture windows bring ocean views into the center-island kitchen.

Two of the three bedrooms are master suites, and both open to lava-rock gardens with outdoor showers. A covered lanai with a hot tub stretches across the home’s backside. Beyond that, a pathway descends to the beach.

Jennifer Acoba of Oceanfront Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

Glassman co-founded CrossFit in 2000. The intense fitness brand boasts roughly 15,000 affiliated gyms in 150 countries, and generates about $4 billion in annual revenue, according to Forbes.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
