CrossFit co-founder Greg Glassman’s Hawaii home seeks $7 million

CrossFit founder Greg Glassman is looking to work out a deal in Hawaii, where his plantation-style estate is up for grabs at $7 million. That’s $1.25 million more than he paid three years ago, records show.

He’s not the property’s only high-profile owner. “Avatar” star Sam Worthington previously owned the estate earlier in the decade before selling it in 2015 for $4.2 million, The Times previously reported.

The lush estate occupies five acres in Kealia, a small community on the island of Kauai. There’s a sprawling single-story home of 4,300 square feet, as well as a sports court and swimming pool overlooking the ocean. Fittingly, the three-car garage has been converted into a gym.

A porte-cochère enters the interior, where sunny common spaces are sandwiched between skylights and hardwood floors. Walls of glass line the living room. Picture windows bring ocean views into the center-island kitchen.

Two of the three bedrooms are master suites, and both open to lava-rock gardens with outdoor showers. A covered lanai with a hot tub stretches across the home’s backside. Beyond that, a pathway descends to the beach.

Jennifer Acoba of Oceanfront Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

Glassman co-founded CrossFit in 2000. The intense fitness brand boasts roughly 15,000 affiliated gyms in 150 countries, and generates about $4 billion in annual revenue, according to Forbes.