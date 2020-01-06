Doctor-turned-TV writer Neal Baer braces for a loss in Brentwood

Neal Baer, the pediatrician-turned-TV-writer responsible for episodes of “ER” and “Law & Order: SVU,” is asking less than he paid for his Brentwood home. The charming Midcentury just hit the market for $3.35 million — or $150,000 shy of what he bought it for five years ago, records show.

It’s not his first attempt to sell the property. He first floated it for sale at $4.195 million in 2017 before trimming the tag to $3.695 million a year later.

The reduced price doesn’t take away from the hillside home’s beauty. Boasting a vibrant design palette of redwood, walnut and bronze, it sits on a third of an acre with sweeping views of the city, canyon and Getty Center.

A courtyard with a koi pond kicks things off, leading into a split-level floor plan with varying styles of wood on the floors, walls and ceilings. Along the backside, an expansive wall of glass takes advantage of the scenic setting.

In 2,600 square feet, there are two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a guest room, vintage kitchen and chandelier-topped dining area. The great room and sunken office add brick fireplaces.

Various wood decks hang off the home, and concrete steps descend to landscaping down below. Solar panels top the roof.

After graduating from Harvard Medical School, Baer dabbled in TV writing and eventually became an executive producer on “ER” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.” More recently, he served as showrunner for “Under the Dome” and “Designated Survivor.”



Three years ago, he paid $4.35 million for a home in Hollywood Hills West that was once owned by nuclear strategists, The Times previously reported.

Michael Fenton of Compass holds the listing.