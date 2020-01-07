Debbie Reynolds’ family ranch in Central California hits the market

In San Luis Obispo County, the longtime family ranch of late singer-actress Debbie Reynolds has come back up for sale at a little over $3.9 million.

The ranch-estate in Creston was previously put up for auction two years ago as part of the Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds personal property collection, which also included Reynolds’ dance studio on Lankershim Boulevard in North Hollywood. The studio sold prior to the auction for $6.1 million, while the ranch was relisted for $4.2 million and eventually taken off the market in 2018.

Owned by Reynolds for more than two decades, the scenic property features two houses, a caretaker’s cottage, an art studio and a 6,000-square-foot production studio on 44 acres. Another support building with metal, wood and automotive workshops creates 10,000 square feet of additional space. Elsewhere is an eight-stall barn.

There are six bedrooms, five bathrooms and a country-inspired kitchen in the main house. A custom theater room has seating for 20 people. Other amenities include a library and a gym.

Irrigated pastures, four wells and a spring-fed pond are spread across the grounds. The property also includes a solar power facility and diesel generators for backup power.

Vickie Mullins and Leota Lardner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hallmark Realty hold the listing. The exact list price is $3,900,900.

Reynolds, who died in 2016 at 84, was known for her film and musical roles in “Singin’ in the Rain” (1952), “The Affairs of Dobie Gillis” (1953), and “The Rat Race” (1960) with Tony Curtis. She received an Oscar nomination for playing the title character in “The Unsinkable Molly Brown” (1964).