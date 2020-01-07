Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Forest Whitaker sells two Hollywood Hills homes for $3.85 million

Forest Whitaker
The two homes on the 1.6-acre lot sold by actor Forest Whitaker combine for 11 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms across 6,700 square feet.
(Francois Durand / Getty Images)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Jan. 7, 2020
11:56 AM
Share

A two-for-one special did the trick for Forest Whitaker, who just sold a pair of properties on a combined lot in Hollywood Hills for $3.85 million.

The Oscar-winning actor had been trying to unload the homes for the last three years, offering them separately in 2018 for $3.5 million and $1.5 million, records show. In November, he put the complete compound up for sale at $3.995 million.

Each boasts its own entrance and driveway, but they share a gated 1.6-acre lot with a swimming pool and spa surrounded by landscaped patios and secluded nooks. In total, the houses combine for 11 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms across 6,700 square feet.

1/20
The two-story living room.  (Nourmand & Associates)
2/20
The living room.  (Nourmand & Associates)
3/20
The dining area.  (Nourmand & Associates)
4/20
The living room.  (Nourmand & Associates)
5/20
The kitchen.  (Nourmand & Associates)
6/20
The master bedroom.  (Nourmand & Associates)
7/20
The master bathroom.  (Nourmand & Associates)
8/20
The office.  (Nourmand & Associates)
9/20
The entertainer’s lounge.  (Nourmand & Associates)
10/20
The entry.  (Nourmand & Associates)
11/20
The exterior.  (Nourmand & Associates)
12/20
The rear.  (Nourmand & Associates)
13/20
The swimming pool.  (Nourmand & Associates)
14/20
The patio.  (Nourmand & Associates)
15/20
A secluded lounge.  (Nourmand & Associates)
16/20
The movie theater.  (Nourmand & Associates)
17/20
The den.  (Nourmand & Associates)
18/20
The smaller home’s living room.  (Nourmand & Associates)
19/20
The smaller home’s kitchen.  (Nourmand & Associates)
20/20
The smaller home’s family room.  (Nourmand & Associates)

Advertisement

The larger home clocks in at 4,700 square feet, offering expansive living spaces with a more dramatic style. There’s a voluminous great room with dual staircases, as well as a dining room, a living room and a center-island kitchen.

Upstairs, a master suite with a corner fireplace enjoys a spa tub and balcony. Down below, there’s an entertainer’s den with a game room and custom shelving accessed by a ladder.

Across the property, the smaller home covers 2,000 square feet. Its three-story floor plan feels a bit more relaxed with brighter living spaces marked by white walls and carpet. There’s a den with a fireplace, a tile kitchen and a movie theater with tiered seating.

The 58-year-old Whitaker took home a best actor Academy Award for his role in the 2006 film “The Last King of Scotland.” More recently, the Texas native starred as Saw Gerrera in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and as Zuri in “Black Panther.”

Advertisement

Michael Nourmand and Adam Sires of Nourmand & Associates held the listing, according to the Wall Street Journal. Charles H. Le of ReMax Estate Properties represented the buyer.

Hot Property
Newsletter
Get our weekly Hot Property newsletter
Jack Flemming
Follow Us
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement