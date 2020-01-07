Forest Whitaker sells two Hollywood Hills homes for $3.85 million

A two-for-one special did the trick for Forest Whitaker, who just sold a pair of properties on a combined lot in Hollywood Hills for $3.85 million.

The Oscar-winning actor had been trying to unload the homes for the last three years, offering them separately in 2018 for $3.5 million and $1.5 million, records show. In November, he put the complete compound up for sale at $3.995 million.

Each boasts its own entrance and driveway, but they share a gated 1.6-acre lot with a swimming pool and spa surrounded by landscaped patios and secluded nooks. In total, the houses combine for 11 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms across 6,700 square feet.

The larger home clocks in at 4,700 square feet, offering expansive living spaces with a more dramatic style. There’s a voluminous great room with dual staircases, as well as a dining room, a living room and a center-island kitchen.

Upstairs, a master suite with a corner fireplace enjoys a spa tub and balcony. Down below, there’s an entertainer’s den with a game room and custom shelving accessed by a ladder.

Across the property, the smaller home covers 2,000 square feet. Its three-story floor plan feels a bit more relaxed with brighter living spaces marked by white walls and carpet. There’s a den with a fireplace, a tile kitchen and a movie theater with tiered seating.

The 58-year-old Whitaker took home a best actor Academy Award for his role in the 2006 film “The Last King of Scotland.” More recently, the Texas native starred as Saw Gerrera in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and as Zuri in “Black Panther.”



Michael Nourmand and Adam Sires of Nourmand & Associates held the listing, according to the Wall Street Journal. Charles H. Le of ReMax Estate Properties represented the buyer.