Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd buys Woodland Hills home from Jonathan Frakes and Genie Francis

Rapper Swae Lee bought himself an early Christmas present last year, paying $3.5 million for the Woodland Hills home of actors Jonathan Frakes and Genie Francis. The sale closed on Christmas Eve for $199,000 less than the asking price, records show.

Lee, one-half of the brotherly hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd, used a trust to purchase the nine-bedroom, six bathrooms residence. Last Spring, he used the same trust to buy a six-bedroom home in Chatsworth, The Los Angeles Times previously reported.

His new place is in a guard-gated community and features 9,000 square feet of white-walled living space, European oak floors and an expanded kitchen. Palladian-style windows accent the two-story entry, which is topped by a giant chandelier. The step-down living room has coffered ceilings and a fireplace. There’s also a library.

Upstairs, the master suite is outfitted with a wet bar, a fireplace and a marble-lined bathroom. Three sets of French doors open to a balcony overlooking the backyard.

Outside, landscaped grounds feature a tiled patio with a swimming pool, a spa and a fire pit. A gazebo sits in a far corner.

Marc Tahler and Ken Zietz of Rodeo Realty were the listing agents. Angel Salvador of the Agency represented the buyer.

Lee, 26, in 2013 formed Rae Sremmurd with his brother Slim Jxmmi. The duo have released three studio albums and have hits that include “No Type,” “No Flex Zone” and the meme-ified “Black Beatles.”



As a solo artist, Lee collaborated with Post Malone on the song “Sunflower,” which was part of the soundtrack for the 2018 animated superhero film “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

Frakes, 67, is best known for playing Cmdr. William T. Riker in the Star Trek franchise. He is set to reprise his role as Riker in the upcoming CBS series “Star Trek: Picard.” His other television credits include “The Orville,” “Criminal Minds” and “NCIS: Los Angeles.”

Francis, 57, is known for her long-running role as Laura Spencer on the soap opera “General Hospital.” She has also appeared on “Murder, She Wrote,” “Days of Our Lives” and “Loving.”