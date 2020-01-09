5SOS guitarist Michael Clifford nabs a place where he can entertain in Valley Village

Michael Clifford, guitarist for pop-punk outfit 5 Seconds of Summer, had something extra to celebrate this New Year’s Eve. Records show he shelled out $2.025 million for an entertainer’s haven in Valley Village, with the sale closing on the final day of 2019.

Though the property covers less than half an acre, it somehow manages to cram in eight bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and a decked-out yard with fire pits, fountains, an outdoor kitchen, sunken conversation pit and sleek swimming pool and spa.

Two structures fill out the fenced grounds: a 2,400-square-foot main house and an 1,800-square-foot guesthouse. A whitewashed open floor plan anchors the main home; it combines a family room, dining area, office, chef’s kitchen and living room with an eye-catching wall of stacked stone.

1 / 10 The pool. (Federico Rolon) 2 / 10 The entertainer’s backyard. (Federico Rolon) 3 / 10 The outdoor kitchen. (Federico Rolon) 4 / 10 The conversation pit. (Federico Rolon) 5 / 10 The Zen garden. (Federico Rolon) 6 / 10 The dining area. (Federico Rolon) 7 / 10 The open floor plan. (Federico Rolon) 8 / 10 The living room. (Federico Rolon) 9 / 10 The family room. (Federico Rolon) 10 / 10 The master bedroom. (Federico Rolon)

A wall of glass lines the master bedroom, taking in views of the backyard and guesthouse on the other end of the property. Amenities fill the guesthouse floor plan. There’s an indoor-outdoor screening room, as well as a chic billiards room with gray hardwood floors.

Tucked at the very back of the lot is a spacious Zen garden complete with walking paths, a grassy lawn and fire pit.

Federico Rolon of Compass held the listing. Keven Stirdivant of Kase Real Estate represented the buyer.

Clifford formed 5 Seconds of Summer in Sydney, Australia, with Luke Hemmings, Calum Hood and Ashton Irwin in 2011. Between three studio albums, their hits include “Youngblood,” “Easier” and “Teeth.”