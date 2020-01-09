Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

What $625,000 buys right now in three Orange County cities

11 Via Becerra, Rancho Santa Margarita
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Jan. 9, 2020
5 AM
Here’s a look at what roughly $625,000 buys right now in Rancho Santa Margarita, Santa Ana and Mission Viejo in Orange County.

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA: A gazebo adjoins a swimming pool and spa behind this Mediterranean-style home with mountain views.

Address: 11 Via Becerra, Rancho Santa Margarita, 92688

Listed for: $610,000 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 993 square feet (3,750-square-foot lot)

Features: Open floor plan; travertine floors; vaulted ceilings; two-car garage

About the area: In the 92688 ZIP Code, based on 29 sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $775,000, up 7.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

910 N. Flower St., Santa Ana
(Realtor.com)

SANTA ANA: A charming brick fireplace and breakfast nook with booth seating are a few highlights inside this single-story home built in 1925.

Address: 910 N. Flower St., Santa Ana, 92703

Listed for: $600,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,434 square feet (5,085-square-foot lot)

Features: Dual-pane windows; upgraded hardwood floors; kitchen with granite countertops; long driveway

About the area: In the 92703 ZIP Code, based on 11 sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $568,000, up 8.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

28072 Ebson, Mission Viejo
(Realtor.com)

MISSION VIEJO: Found in the California Colony community, this turnkey home boasts an expansive great room and a backyard with citrus trees.

Address: 28072 Ebson, Mission Viejo, 92692

Listed for: $625,000 for three bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms in 1,191 square feet (3,300-square-foot lot)

Features: Charming exterior; cathedral ceilings; remodeled kitchen; custom brick fireplace

About the area: In the 92692 ZIP Code, based on 39 sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $745,000, up 6.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

10 Via Ulmaria, Rancho Santa Margarita
(Realtor.com)

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA: Turf and drought-tolerant landscaping keep bills low for this two-story home with a new deck.

Address: 10 Via Ulmaria, Rancho Santa Margarita, 92688

Listed for: $656,900 for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 1,299 square feet (3,750-square-foot lot)

Features: Front porch; living room with fireplace; high ceilings; landscaped front and back yards

About the area: In the 92688 ZIP Code, based on 29 sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $775,000, up 7.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1502 N. Main St., Santa Ana
(Realtor.com)

SANTA ANA: Zoned for mixed use, this 101-year-old property boasted four bedrooms before being converted into a law office with a lobby, conference room and receptionist space.

Address: 1502 N. Main St., Santa Ana, 92701

Listed for: $629,000 for four bedrooms, one bathroom in 1,990 square feet (7,733-square-foot lot)

Features: Gated lot; hardwood floors; solar panels; private parking lot

About the area: In the 92701 ZIP Code, based on nine sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $600,000, up 14.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

28291 Alava, Mission Viejo
(Realtor.com)

MISSION VIEJO: A wraparound patio rings this turnkey home on a private hillside lot overlooking the rest of the neighborhood.

Address: 28291 Alava, Mission Viejo, 92692

Listed for: $634,888 for two bedrooms, three bathrooms in 1,818 square feet (3,478-square-foot lot)

Features: Carpeted floors; lofted office; expansive master suite; trellis-topped patio

About the area: In the 92692 ZIP Code, based on 39 sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $745,000, up 6.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
