Ex-Tinder exec Brian Norgard finds a match in Manhattan Beach

Tinder’s former chief product officer Brian Norgard has swiped right on a coastal home in Manhattan Beach. He bought the two-story spot about a block from the Strand in December for $4.35 million, records show.

That’s $645,000 less than the original asking price and $350,000 shy of what it sold for three years ago, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

The blue-colored abode has four bedrooms and four bathrooms in a little more than 3,500 square feet. The interiors seem relatively new, but the sale includes remodeling plans that call for beefing up the kitchen, adding a formal dining room, expanding the master suite and constructing a pair of decks to take advantage of the views.

As of now, the home has two outdoor spaces: a second-story balcony overlooking the ocean and an outdoor shower down below. Inside, highlights include a living room with a brick fireplace and a stylish galley-style kitchen with tile backsplashes.

Upstairs, there’s a family room with a coffee bar and a library with built-in shelves. The master bedroom features one of three fireplaces.

During his time with Tinder, Norgard helped grow the dating platform into one of the highest-grossing apps in the world. In 2018, he left the company to focus on entrepreneurial ventures.

Darin DeRenzis and Meredith Johnson of Vista Sotheby’s Realty held the listing. Emma von Jansky of Strand Hill Christie’s International Real Estate represented the buyer.