L.A. Kings captain Anze Kopitar lists Manhattan Beach house for sale

Los Angeles Kings center and captain Anze Kopitar has listed a home in Manhattan Beach for sale at $2.949 million, records show.

The Mediterranean-style house, built in 1998, was renovated in 2015 and has five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in more than 4,000 square feet of space. Among details of note are reclaimed wood floors, skylights and shiplap siding. The kitchen has been updated with marble countertops and new appliances.

1 / 20 The backyard. (Realtor.com) 2 / 20 The front entry. (Realtor.com) 3 / 20 The foyer. (Realtor.com) 4 / 20 The dining room. (Realtor.com) 5 / 20 The living room. (Realtor.com) 6 / 20 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 7 / 20 The kitchen features an island and marble countertops. (Realtor.com) 8 / 20 The patio. (Realtor.com) 9 / 20 The wet bar. (Realtor.com) 10 / 20 The family room. (Realtor.com) 11 / 20 The family room has a fireplace. (Realtor.com) 12 / 20 The upstairs landing. (Realtor.com) 13 / 20 The master suite. (Realtor.com) 14 / 20 The backyard. (Realtor.com) 15 / 20 The master bathroom. (Realtor.com) 16 / 20 The walk-in closet. (Realtor.com) 17 / 20 The master bathroom and soaking tub. (Realtor.com) 18 / 20 An office/bedrom. (Realtor.com) 19 / 20 A bedroom. (Realtor.com) 20 / 20 A bedroom. (Realtor.com)

A wet bar sits between the kitchen and the family room, the latter of which has a fireplace. Upstairs, the expanded master suite includes another fireplace, a custom walk-in closet and a balcony overlooking the backyard.

Advertisement

The two-story home sits on a roughly 7,500-square-foot lot with patios and a turf lawn. There’s also a three-car garage.

Kopitar bought the property more than a decade ago for $1.875 million, records show. Five years ago, the star center paid $10 million for two adjacent properties in Manhattan Beach’s Sand Section.

The 32-year-old Kopitar in December was selected for the NHL All-Star Game, the fifth time in his career. He is the Kings’ leader in goals (16) and points (40) this season.

June Emerson of Vista Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.