Modest Mouse frontman Isaac Brock selling century-old Craftsman in Portland

The show’s over in Portland, Ore., for Modest Mouse frontman Isaac Brock. A month after the bar he co-owned closed down, the indie musician has listed his home nearby for $1.3 million.

Found a mile away from the now-shuttered Poison’s Rainbow, which Brock opened in 2018, the 111-year-old home boasts serious Craftsman vibes. Green shingles cover the exterior, and tapered columns frame a covered front porch.

There’s plenty of lumber inside, as the 3,860-square-foot interior boasts hardwood floors, beamed ceilings, paneled walls and wood-framed windows and doors. Built-ins sandwich a brick fireplace in the living room, and other highlights include a formal dining room, music alcove and vibrant kitchen with colorful tile and pressed-tin ceilings.

1 / 10 The yard. (Realtor.com) 2 / 10 The exterior. (Realtor.com) 3 / 10 The living room. (Realtor.com) 4 / 10 The dining room. (Realtor.com) 5 / 10 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 6 / 10 The loft. (Realtor.com) 7 / 10 The deck. (Realtor.com) 8 / 10 The backyard. (Realtor.com) 9 / 10 The patio. (Realtor.com) 10 / 10 An aerial view of the home. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

Upstairs, the master suite expands to a private deck. It’s one of three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in the three-story home. Above it all, a window-lined loft finishes off the floor plan.

A stone patio anchors a fenced backyard with native plants and gardens. The property claims about a quarter of an acre.

Brock, 44, co-founded Modest Mouse in 1992 in Washington, and the band is currently based in Portland. The group has put out six studio albums over the last three decades. Its most recent release was “Strangers to Ourselves” in 2015.

Pat G. Kaplan of Kaplan Real Estate Group holds the listing.