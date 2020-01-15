Merv Griffin’s former Century City townhouse seeks $3.25 million

Merv Griffin owned an impressive collection of properties over the course of his career. The late TV host and media mogul once had a La Quinta horse ranch and a Beverly Hills villa, as well as an infamous 157-acre property touted as the city’s finest undeveloped parcel that listed for $1 billion in 2018 (and sold for $100,000 at a foreclosure auction last year).
Another home he once owned — a stately Century City townhouse — just listed for sale at $3.25 million.
Though it’s a townhouse, the property is still much larger than the average L.A. home at roughly 3,300 square feet. Found in a gated community with high-end concierge services such as grocery valet, the house holds three bedrooms and four bathrooms in two stories.
Custom finishes draw the eye throughout the interior, such as a floor-to-ceiling fireplace in the living room and glass built-ins in the family room. There’s also a chandelier-topped dining area and small chef’s kitchen.
The impressive master suite is a space all its own complete with a spa bathroom, private balcony and lounge under beamed ceilings. Up top, an office with herringbone floors adjoins a gym with mirrored walls and a ballet bar. Other amenities include an elevator, small screening room, two-car garage and three covered parking spots.
Griffin, who died in 2007 at 82, was a singer, talk show host and television producer famous for “The Merv Griffin Show.” In addition, he helped create the game shows “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune.”
Marcie Hartley of Hilton & Hyland holds the listing.