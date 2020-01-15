Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Merv Griffin’s former Century City townhouse seeks $3.25 million

The two-story townhouse includes three bedrooms, four bathrooms, an elevator, screening room and gym.
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Jan. 15, 2020
8:33 PM
Merv Griffin owned an impressive collection of properties over the course of his career. The late TV host and media mogul once had a La Quinta horse ranch and a Beverly Hills villa, as well as an infamous 157-acre property touted as the city’s finest undeveloped parcel that listed for $1 billion in 2018 (and sold for $100,000 at a foreclosure auction last year).

Another home he once owned — a stately Century City townhouse — just listed for sale at $3.25 million.

Though it’s a townhouse, the property is still much larger than the average L.A. home at roughly 3,300 square feet. Found in a gated community with high-end concierge services such as grocery valet, the house holds three bedrooms and four bathrooms in two stories.

The open floor plan.
The living room.
The kitchen.
The family room.
The master suite.
The master bedroom.
The private balcony.
The screening room.
The patio.
The two-story townhouse.
The exterior.

Custom finishes draw the eye throughout the interior, such as a floor-to-ceiling fireplace in the living room and glass built-ins in the family room. There’s also a chandelier-topped dining area and small chef’s kitchen.

The impressive master suite is a space all its own complete with a spa bathroom, private balcony and lounge under beamed ceilings. Up top, an office with herringbone floors adjoins a gym with mirrored walls and a ballet bar. Other amenities include an elevator, small screening room, two-car garage and three covered parking spots.

Griffin, who died in 2007 at 82, was a singer, talk show host and television producer famous for “The Merv Griffin Show.” In addition, he helped create the game shows “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune.”

Marcie Hartley of Hilton & Hyland holds the listing.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
