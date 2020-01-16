What $750,000 buys right now in three Ventura County communities

Here’s a look at what roughly $750,000 buys right now in Santa Paula, Newbury Park and Port Hueneme in Ventura County.

SANTA PAULA: The charm is brimming from this 120-year-old Queen Anne Victorian with updated living spaces in downtown Santa Paula.

Address: 525 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 93060

Listed for: $749,500 for six bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms in 2,801 square feet (16,988-square-foot lot)

Features: Covered front porch; 15-foot ceilings; redwood floors; attic loft

About the area: In the 93060 ZIP Code, based on 15 sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $409,000, down 14.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

641 Cayo Grande Court, Newbury Park (Realtor.com)

NEWBURY PARK: A voluminous great room with a custom stone fireplace anchors this five-bedroom home with citrus trees out back.

Address: 641 Cayo Grande Court, Newbury Park, 91320

Listed for: $726,500 for five bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 1,996 square feet (4,696-square-foot lot)

Features: Tile floors; lofted office; herb garden; neighborhood pool and tennis courts

About the area: In the 91320 ZIP Code, based on 28 sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $700,000, down 8.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

148 Seaspray Way, Port Hueneme (Realtor.com)

PORT HUENEME: A short walk from the beach, this remodeled two-story enjoys ocean views from a spacious second-story deck.

Address: 148 Seaspray Way, Port Hueneme, 93041

Listed for: $749,000 for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 1,706 square feet (2,400-square-foot lot)

Features: Living room with fireplace; galley-style kitchen; private patio; attached garage

About the area: In the 93041 ZIP Code, based on six sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $464,000, down 0.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1142 Ojai Road, Santa Paula (Realtor.com)

SANTA PAULA: This two-story property comes as a duplex, with both units covering 1,000 square feet with a pair of bedrooms and bathrooms.

Address: 1142 Ojai Road, Santa Paula, 93060

Listed for: $735,000 for four bedrooms, four bathrooms in 2,046 square feet (6,031-square-foot lot)

Features: Arched entryway; two garages; drought-tolerant landscaping; private garden for each unit

About the area: In the 93060 ZIP Code, based on 15 sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $409,000, down 14.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

94 N. Dewey Avenue, Newbury Park (Realtor.com)

NEWBURY PARK: On the market for the first time in three decades, this spacious home near a park boasts an entertainer’s yard with an updated pool and pergola.

Address: 94 N. Dewey Avenue, Newbury Park, 91320

Listed for: $780,000 for five bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,340 square feet (8,943-square-foot lot)

Features: Stone-and-tile exterior; trellis-topped entry; floating staircase; private courtyard

About the area: In the 91320 ZIP Code, based on 28 sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $700,000, down 8.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

164 Mainsail Court, Port Hueneme (Realtor.com)

PORT HUENEME: This gated-community home sits at the end of a cul-de-sac with sweeping ocean views and multiple decks to take advantage of the setting.

Address: 164 Mainsail Court, Port Hueneme, 93041

Listed for: $829,900 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,197 square feet (2,089-square-foot lot)

Features: Dual-toned exterior; glass garage door; open floor plan; remodeled kitchen

About the area: In the 93041 ZIP Code, based on six sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $464,000, down 0.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.