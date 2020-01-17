Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Actress Ashley Benson paints it black, then sells Los Feliz abode

Built in 1925, the three-story home takes in sweeping views from a pair of balconies.
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Jan. 17, 2020
9:49 AM
In Los Feliz’s historic Laughlin Park neighborhood, actress Ashley Benson of “Pretty Little Liars” fame has sold her 95-year-old home she owned in a trust for $2.14 million. That’s $359,000 less than the price she set last summer, records show.

It’s one of 60 homes in gated Laughlin Park, a celebrity-riddled community with past and present residents that include Charlie Chaplin, Cecil B. Demille, Kristin Bell, Dax Shepard and Angelina Jolie.

Rising three stories, the Spanish-style charmer has taken on a slightly different feel during Benson’s stay. The actress painted many of the finishes black, from the garage door to the built-ins, windows, doors, fireplaces, patios and stairway tile.

The front.  (Realtor.com)
The entry.  (Realtor.com)
The living room.  (Realtor.com)
The dining area.  (Realtor.com)
The kitchen.  (Realtor.com)
The deck.  (Realtor.com)
The master suite.  (Realtor.com)
The bathroom.  (Realtor.com)
The balcony.  (Realtor.com)
The yoga studio.  (Realtor.com)
The backyard.  (Realtor.com)

The bold colors provide visual contrast in the living spaces, which feature white walls and hardwood floors. There’s a living room with French doors and coved ceilings, a chandelier-topped dining area and a newly remodeled marble kitchen.

Elsewhere are three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and an office in about 2,000 square feet. A pair of balconies take in sweeping mountain views, and down below, a yoga studio opens to a landscaped yard with a fire pit.

Nikki and Robb Friedman of Compass handled both ends of the deal.

A native of Anaheim, Benson appeared in the shows “7th Heaven,” “Supernatural” and “Eastwick” before her breakout role as Hanna Marin in the mystery-drama series “Pretty Little Liars.” More recently, her film credits include “Spring Breakers” and “Her Smell.”

Jack Flemming
