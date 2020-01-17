Actress Ashley Benson paints it black, then sells Los Feliz abode

In Los Feliz’s historic Laughlin Park neighborhood, actress Ashley Benson of “Pretty Little Liars” fame has sold her 95-year-old home she owned in a trust for $2.14 million. That’s $359,000 less than the price she set last summer, records show.
It’s one of 60 homes in gated Laughlin Park, a celebrity-riddled community with past and present residents that include Charlie Chaplin, Cecil B. Demille, Kristin Bell, Dax Shepard and Angelina Jolie.
Rising three stories, the Spanish-style charmer has taken on a slightly different feel during Benson’s stay. The actress painted many of the finishes black, from the garage door to the built-ins, windows, doors, fireplaces, patios and stairway tile.
The bold colors provide visual contrast in the living spaces, which feature white walls and hardwood floors. There’s a living room with French doors and coved ceilings, a chandelier-topped dining area and a newly remodeled marble kitchen.
Elsewhere are three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and an office in about 2,000 square feet. A pair of balconies take in sweeping mountain views, and down below, a yoga studio opens to a landscaped yard with a fire pit.
Nikki and Robb Friedman of Compass handled both ends of the deal.
A native of Anaheim, Benson appeared in the shows “7th Heaven,” “Supernatural” and “Eastwick” before her breakout role as Hanna Marin in the mystery-drama series “Pretty Little Liars.” More recently, her film credits include “Spring Breakers” and “Her Smell.”