Hot Property

Soccer star Landon Donovan’s former compound lists in Manhattan Beach

A pool surrounded by palm trees and other greenery in the backyard.
The two homes combine for five bedrooms and seven bathrooms in over 5,700 square feet.
(Peter McMenamin)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Jan. 17, 2020
1:02 PM
About a mile from the water in Manhattan Beach, a two-home, double-lot compound once owned by U.S. soccer star Landon Donovan is up for grabs at $6.75 million.

The longtime L.A. Galaxy captain owned the place for six years before selling it for $4.2 million in 2012, The Times previously reported.

A pair of Mediterranean-style homes — one 3,400 square feet, one 2,400 square feet — anchor the property. Out back, an entertainer’s backyard holds a resort-style pool with two spas and two waterfalls.

The exterior.  (Peter McMenamin)
The entry.  (Peter McMenamin)
The living room.  (Peter McMenamin)
The open floor plan.  (Peter McMenamin)
The formal dining room.  (Peter McMenamin)
The kitchen.  (Peter McMenamin)
The breakfast nook.  (Peter McMenamin)
The master bedroom.  (Peter McMenamin)
The master bathroom.  (Peter McMenamin)
The patio.  (Peter McMenamin)
The pool.  (Peter McMenamin)
The backyard.  (Peter McMenamin)
The outdoor fireplace.  (Peter McMenamin)
The billiards room.  (Peter McMenamin)
The flagstone patio.  (Peter McMenamin)
The wet bar.  (Peter McMenamin)
The movie theater.  (Peter McMenamin)
The gym.  (Peter McMenamin)
The terrace.  (Peter McMenamin)
Aerial view of the homes.  (Peter McMenamin)

The bigger house feels a bit more traditional with an open floor plan that combines a chef’s kitchen, breakfast nook and living room. Floors of reclaimed barn wood and French terracotta tile draw the eye throughout the interior.

A chandelier-topped sweeping staircase accesses the second story, where a master suite with a corner fireplace expands to a private balcony.

The smaller guesthouse is all about the amenities. Nestled right up against the pool, it boasts a covered flagstone patio and an indoor-outdoor billiards room with a fireplace. Other highlights include a gym, spa, sauna, movie theater and a massive wet bar with a wall of wood under coved ceilings. A checkered-tile terrace hangs off the top level.

Donovan, who is from Southern California, is considered one of the greatest U.S. soccer players of all-time. He won a record six MLS Cups between his time with the San Jose Earthquakes and L.A. Galaxy and is also the U.S. men’s national team’s all-time leader in assists. He currently serves as manager and co-owner of San Diego Loyal in the USL Championship league.

Edward Kaminsky of Strand Hill Christie’s International Real Estate holds the listing.

Hot Property
Jack Flemming
Follow Us
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
