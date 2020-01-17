Onetime modernist haunt of actor Jeff Chandler sells in Rancho Mirage

A Rancho Mirage home where film actor Jeff Chandler, known for his Oscar-nominated performance as Cochise in the 1950 film “Broken Arrow,” once lived has sold for $865,000.

The Midcentury Modern-style home, which dates to 1957, was owned by Chandler in the late 1950s. Recently renovated but retaining its period look, the house has clean lines, walls of glass and exposed beams that reinforce the modernist design. A classic mixed stone fireplace fills the far wall in the open-concept living room.

1 / 9 The front of the house. (Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage) 2 / 9 A front view. (Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage) 3 / 9 The entry and courtyard. (Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage) 4 / 9 The entry. (Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage) 5 / 9 The living room. (Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage) 6 / 9 Walls of windows center on valley and mountain views. (Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage) 7 / 9 The dining area. (Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage) 8 / 9 The kitchen has a breakfast bar. (Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage) 9 / 9 Desert landscaping surrounds the single-story home. (Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)

The 1,789 square feet of living space also has an updated kitchen, a dining area, three bedrooms and two updated bathrooms. New porcelain tile floors shine throughout the single-story floor plan.

Outside, there’s a swimming pool, decking and a vintage trailer for overnight guests. Desert landscaping and rock outcrops fill out the roughly one-third-acre lot.

The property originally hit the market in October with the option to purchase the home’s period furniture outside of escrow. It previously changed hands three years ago for $630,000, records show.

Brian Beard of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage was the listing agent. Mark Gutkowski of Bennion Deville Homes represented the buyer.

Chandler, a popular star in his day, gained fame on such radio shows as Dick Powell’s “Rogue’s Gallery” before his film career launched. He appeared in 36 films including “Female on the Beach” (1955) and “Man in the Shadow” (1957). He died in 1961 at the age of 42.