Actress Bella Thorne has a thing for roses

Guests stepping into the dining room of Bella Thorne’s Sherman Oaks home might find it hard to believe the actress once loathed pink; just about everything in the space is in various shades of the color, from the hot-pink walls to the pastel rose-hued pendant chair suspended from the ceiling.

“I used to hate the color when I was younger,” said Thorne, 22, who gained fame in 2010 as co-star of the Disney Channel sitcom “Shake It Up.” “But as I got older I started not being so angry with pink all the time. It turns out I really do like it.”

The actress and singer, who starred in the 2018 movie “Midnight Sun” and the Freeform network series “Famous in Love,” wanted to give each room of the 4,500-square-foot house its own identity.

After buying the home in 2016, she lived there for a couple of years; now she primarily uses it for parties and rents it out for photography shoots, music videos and events.

Advertisement

But spending time in the dining room reminds her of the crafting she did with her sister as children, coached by their mother; in this room the siblings have created yet more lavish pinkness together — the papery roses affixed to the walls, the chairs draped with fuchsia feather boas, the table hand-painted and studded with tiny pearl beads.

What led to the idea behind the pink room?

It was more about making the house have all themed rooms, each one being completely different. There is a TV room that has gold flecks over everything, so that’s the gold room. I wanted it to feel like every time you step into another room, you are entering a complete other world.

How did you do the wall of roses?

Advertisement

That’s how the idea for this room started. I’m obsessed with roses and I wanted a floral wall. We had to figure out how to do that besides attaching each flower to the wall with hot glue. So we put them all on Styrofoam piece by piece and then attached the Styrofoam to the wall. I put glitter on some of the roses as well.

Have you always been into crafting?

My mom is the queen of arts and crafts and she taught us how to hot glue; me and my sister always liked it and luckily we’re good at it. We realized it’s super plausible to do a lot of things in your house with your literal fingertips. We did pretty much everything in here ourselves.

Including the dining table and chairs?

We bought furniture from Ikea and just painted everything pink. This table also has white polka dots stenciled in, and I put feather boas everywhere.

Do you use the dining room much?

Actually, when we have friends over, we’re sort of “kitchen standers” — we stand around in the kitchen, eating and talking. We’ve never had dinner parties in here. From the beginning, we just had this idea of having an epic dining room. We didn’t think much about actually using it.

But at least it’s home to this dinosaur.

Advertisement

My sister loves dinosaurs and I wanted to get her a dope Christmas gift. I found this in a prop shop.

And you put a pink tutu on it.

Sure I did.