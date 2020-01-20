Producer John Goldwyn and hotelier Jeff Klein list pedigreed Beverly Hills hacienda

This 93-year-old hideaway tucked into the Beverly Hills Post Office area has enjoyed a full life. Past residents include Katharine Hepburn and Boris Karloff, who transformed the one-acre estate into a verdant retreat full of terraced gardens, rolling lawns, eucalyptus hedges, orchards and a rose garden. These days, the home has been home to noted producer John Goldwyn and hotelier Jeff Klein.

Now, Goldwyn and Klein are readying the storied estate for a new chapter, putting it up for sale after five years of ownership for $8.995 million.

The landscaped grounds center on a 5,000-square-foot hacienda brimming with Spanish style. Beamed ceilings and vibrant Saltillo tile floors sandwich the living spaces, and custom tile lines the staircases.

A rounded, window-filled living room takes in leafy views, and other highlights include a two-tone kitchen and formal dining room with white-washed brick walls. The split-level floor plan descends to an office nook with a corner fireplace — one of six inside the home. Elsewhere, a skylight tops a cozy alcove with a custom wet bar.

The master suite is a space all its own complete with a sitting area, dressing room and spacious bathroom with a spa tub. French doors open directly outside.

Ideal for entertaining, the outdoor space boasts stone patios surrounding a swimming pool and spa. Two fountains, a pizza oven, a gated rose garden and a detached gym complete the scene.

Brendan Fitzpatrick of Douglas Elliman holds the listing.



Goldwyn is the former president of motion pictures at Paramount. He was an executive producer of the television series “Dexter,” and his other credits include “Hot Rod,” “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty” and “Masterminds.”

A hotelier around the Los Angeles area, Klein owns the historic Sunset Tower Hotel and the celebrity-popular San Vicente Bungalows.