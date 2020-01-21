For lease: Richard Neutra’s Lew House in the Hollywood Hills

The Lew House, a noted work of modernist architect Richard Neutra, has come up for lease in the Hollywood Hills for $26,000 a month.

Set above Sunset Plaza on a steep hillside, the 1958-built residence was expanded and restored more than a decade ago by the design-build firm Marmol Radziner. A prime example of Neutra’s postwar style, the multilevel house features a top-level entry from the street, an open-concept living room, a family room, four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

1 / 18 The front of the Lew House. (Agency) 2 / 18 The carport. (Agency) 3 / 18 Walls of glass open to outdoor decks. (Agency) 4 / 18 The kitchen. (Agency) 5 / 18 The living room. (Agency) 6 / 18 The carport looks into the living room. (Agency) 7 / 18 An office/sitting room. (Agency) 8 / 18 The master suite has a fireplace. (Agency) 9 / 18 The master bathroom. (Agency) 10 / 18 Balconies on multiple levels create additional living space. (Agency) 11 / 18 Views take in the city and mountains. (Agency) 12 / 18 Steps lead to the backyard. (Agency) 13 / 18 The lower-level guest suite has its own kitchen. (Agency) 14 / 18 The pool. (Agency) 15 / 18 The gardens. (Agency) 16 / 18 The house at night. (Agency) 17 / 18 The rear of the house. (Agency) 18 / 18 The house. (Agency)

A lower guest suite with a separate kitchen opens to the backyard and swimming pool. Exterior steps lead from a deck off the master suite to the grounds below.

Bands of steel-framed clerestories and floor-to-ceiling windows let in natural light and frame panoramic views. Thick burlap sheets conceal the home’s front carport.

The 2,600-square-foot house, offered fully furnished, last changed hands in 1999 for $755,000, records show.

Billy Rose of the Agency holds the listing.