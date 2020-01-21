For lease: Richard Neutra’s Lew House in the Hollywood Hills

The Lew House, a noted work of modernist architect Richard Neutra, has come up for lease in the Hollywood Hills for $26,000 a month.
Set above Sunset Plaza on a steep hillside, the 1958-built residence was expanded and restored more than a decade ago by the design-build firm Marmol Radziner. A prime example of Neutra’s postwar style, the multilevel house features a top-level entry from the street, an open-concept living room, a family room, four bedrooms and four bathrooms.
A lower guest suite with a separate kitchen opens to the backyard and swimming pool. Exterior steps lead from a deck off the master suite to the grounds below.
Bands of steel-framed clerestories and floor-to-ceiling windows let in natural light and frame panoramic views. Thick burlap sheets conceal the home’s front carport.
The 2,600-square-foot house, offered fully furnished, last changed hands in 1999 for $755,000, records show.
Billy Rose of the Agency holds the listing.