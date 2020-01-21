Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

For lease: Richard Neutra’s Lew House in the Hollywood Hills

Richard Neutra’s Lew House
Richard Neutra’s Lew House, built in 1958, was expanded and restored more than a decade ago by the Los Angeles-based firm Marmol Radziner. The house is now up for lease at $26,000 a month.
(Agency)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Jan. 21, 2020
2:01 PM
The Lew House, a noted work of modernist architect Richard Neutra, has come up for lease in the Hollywood Hills for $26,000 a month.

Set above Sunset Plaza on a steep hillside, the 1958-built residence was expanded and restored more than a decade ago by the design-build firm Marmol Radziner. A prime example of Neutra’s postwar style, the multilevel house features a top-level entry from the street, an open-concept living room, a family room, four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The front of the Lew House.  (Agency)
The carport.  (Agency)
Walls of glass open to outdoor decks.  (Agency)
The kitchen.  (Agency)
The living room.  (Agency)
The carport looks into the living room.  (Agency)
An office/sitting room.  (Agency)
The master suite has a fireplace.  (Agency)
The master bathroom.  (Agency)
Balconies on multiple levels create additional living space.  (Agency)
Views take in the city and mountains.  (Agency)
Steps lead to the backyard.  (Agency)
The lower-level guest suite has its own kitchen.  (Agency)
The pool.  (Agency)
The gardens.  (Agency)
The house at night.  (Agency)
The rear of the house.  (Agency)
The house.  (Agency)

A lower guest suite with a separate kitchen opens to the backyard and swimming pool. Exterior steps lead from a deck off the master suite to the grounds below.

Bands of steel-framed clerestories and floor-to-ceiling windows let in natural light and frame panoramic views. Thick burlap sheets conceal the home’s front carport.

The 2,600-square-foot house, offered fully furnished, last changed hands in 1999 for $755,000, records show.

Billy Rose of the Agency holds the listing.

Neal J. Leitereg
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
