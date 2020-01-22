Shoe designer Nicholas Kirkwood dips his toe into L.A.’s housing market

Luxury footwear designer Nicholas Kirkwood appears to have one foot out the door in the Hollywood Hills, where his home has come up for sale at $2.679 million.

Perched atop a hillside lot, the two-story house takes in panoramic views capturing the city, canyon and ocean. The 2,240 square feet of updated living space contains an open kitchen and living room area, three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Sliding glass walls open to terrace space and wraparound decking for indoor-outdoor living.

The home, built in 1963, sits on more than a third of an acre and has a motor court and two-car garage off the front.

Kirkwood studied shoemaking at London’s Central Saint Martins School of Art and Design and Cordwainers College before launching his eponymous footwear brand in 2005. He has also collaborated with international brands such as Fendi, Zac Posen and Phillip Lim.

He bought the place two years ago for $2.4 million, records show.

Emmanuel Xuereb and Salvator Xuereb of Compass hold the listing.