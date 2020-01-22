‘Wild ‘N Out’ producer Nile Evans settles down in Northridge

Nile Evans must’ve liked what he saw in Northridge. The executive producer of the long-running comedy show “Wild ‘N Out” has bought a stylish midcentury home in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood for $1.03 million, or $35,000 more than the asking price.

Wood shingles, white panels and stacked stone cover the charming exterior. Inside, the recently remodeled home showcases clean lines, clerestory windows, pitched ceilings and hardwood floors across 2,134 square feet.

A gray-painted fireplace runs floor to ceiling in the living room, which takes in views of the backyard through massive picture windows. The kitchen draws the eye with quartz counter tops, vibrant blue tile and ornate molding.

1 / 9 The living room. (Realtor.com) 2 / 9 The picture windows. (Realtor.com) 3 / 9 The dining area. (Realtor.com) 4 / 9 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 5 / 9 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 6 / 9 The patio. (Realtor.com) 7 / 9 The backyard. (Realtor.com) 8 / 9 The pool. (Realtor.com) 9 / 9 The playground. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

Four bedrooms and two bathrooms finish off the single-story floor plan, including a master suite that opens to the backyard. Designed for entertaining, the outdoor space has a lap pool, fireplace and playground among winding paths, drought-tolerant landscaping and mature trees. The grounds clock in at just over half an acre.

Kevin Stirdivant and Cesar Vasquez of Kase Real Estate handled both ends of the deal.

Over the years, Evans has produced “For the Love of Ray J” and “Nick Cannon Presents: Short Circuitz” in addition to “Wild ‘N Out.” The sketch comedy and improv show is currently airing its 14th season.