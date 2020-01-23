Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
What $500,000 buys right now in three San Diego County communities

9304 Crest Drive, Spring Valley
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Jan. 23, 2020
5 AM
Here’s a look at what roughly $500,000 buys right now in Spring Valley, San Diego and Borrego Springs in San Diego County.

SPRING VALLEY: Perched high on a hill, this single-story home on half an acre enjoys panoramic views from picture windows.

Address: 9304 Crest Drive, Spring Valley, CA 91977

Listed for: $499,000 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,181 square feet (22,651-square-foot lot)

Features: Grassy lot; upgraded kitchen; rock fireplace; flower beds

About the area: In the 91977 ZIP Code, based on 47 sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $485,000, up 5.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

3115 Webster Ave., San Diego
(Realtor.com)

SAN DIEGO: Newly remodeled, this single-story home sits behind gates near the ocean in Logan Heights.

Address: 3115 Webster Ave., San Diego, CA 92113

Listed for: $535,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,089 square feet (4,408-square-foot lot)

Features: Covered front porch; tan interiors; hardwood floors; kitchen with marble countertops

About the area: In the 92113 ZIP Code, based on 19 sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $454,000, up 33.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

143 Montezuma Road, Borrego Springs
(Realtor.com)

BORREGO SPRINGS: This stylish ranch on a golf course enjoys amenities such as a billiards room, sauna and indoor swimming pool and spa.

Address: 143 Montezuma Road, Borrego Springs, CA 92004

Listed for: $495,000 for three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 2,841 square feet (17,424-square-foot lot)

Features: Covered entry; open floor plan; breakfast bar; mountain views

About the area: In the 92004 ZIP Code, based on eight sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $250,000, down 24.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

733 Concepcion Ave., Spring Valley
(Realtor.com)

SPRING VALLEY: A new law allows the spacious garage behind this scenic two-story home to be converted into an Accessory Dwelling Unit.

Address: 733 Concepcion Ave., Spring Valley, CA 91977

Listed for: $519,000 for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 1,800 square feet (3,800-square-foot lot)

Features: Tile floors; country-style kitchen; wraparound deck; spacious yard

About the area: In the 91977 ZIP Code, based on 47 sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $485,000, up 5.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

4149 Jamul Ave., San Diego
4149 Jamul Ave., San Diego
(Realtor.com)

SAN DIEGO: This 100-year-old Craftsman enjoys eye-catching details such as a custom stone fireplace and double-door vintage gas stove.

Address: 4149 Jamul Ave., San Diego, 92113

Listed for: $495,000 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,271 square feet (3,900-square-foot lot)

Features: Covered front porch; farmhouse sink; master suite with electric fireplace; turf yard

About the area: In the 92113 ZIP Code, based on 19 sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $454,000, up 33.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

706 T Anchor Drive, Borrego Springs
(Realtor.com)

BORREGO SPRINGS: Three homes — including two casitas and a studio — occupy this half-acre property with artistic interiors and sweeping mountain views.

Address: 706 T Anchor Drive, Borrego Springs, CA 92004

Listed for: $495,000 for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 1,278 square feet (24,829-square-foot lot)

Features: Custom living spaces; beamed ceilings; chandelier-topped dining area; tile island

About the area: In the 92004 ZIP Code, based on eight sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $250,000, down 24.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
