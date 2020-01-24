‘Entourage’ creator Doug Ellin lists new-look Beverly Hills home

Doug Ellin, creator of the HBO drama series “Entourage,” is asking $7.995 million for a Beverly Hills Post Office home he bought five years ago from actor James Caan. That’s about $4.2 million more than he paid for it, records show.

Coincidentally, the listing arrived two days before the sale of Encino’s “Entourage” house — a flashy Tuscan-style villa used to portray the fictional home of Adrian Grenier’s character in the show.

Ellin oversaw major changes during his stay, introducing soft shades of gray to the mostly white interior. Wood beams top many of the living spaces, including a family room, formal dining room and breakfast nook under angled skylights.

The indoor-outdoor great room adds dual chandeliers and a wet bar. Tile touches up the expansive kitchen. Five bedrooms and five bathrooms round out the 5,146-square-foot floor plan, including a master suite under vaulted ceilings and a guest bedroom with a lofted sleeping area.

Ideal for entertaining, the backyard holds a trellis-topped dining patio, a fire pit under hanging lights, a swimming pool and an in-ground trampoline. The grounds total nearly half an acre.

Ginger Glass of Compass holds the listing.

Ellin, 51, created, produced and wrote for “Entourage,” which ran from 2004 to 2011. In 2015, he wrote and directed a film adaptation of the series.



This isn’t his only home in the 90210. In 2017, he listed another traditional-style spot in the area for about $10 million before trimming the price tag to $8.995 million a year later, The Times previously reported.