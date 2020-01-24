Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

‘Entourage’ creator Doug Ellin lists new-look Beverly Hills home

The exterior and yard with lounge area.
Recently remodeled, the five-bedroom home boasts an indoor-outdoor great room with a wet bar and a spacious breakfast nook under angled skylights.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Jan. 24, 2020
11:06 AM
Doug Ellin, creator of the HBO drama series “Entourage,” is asking $7.995 million for a Beverly Hills Post Office home he bought five years ago from actor James Caan. That’s about $4.2 million more than he paid for it, records show.

Coincidentally, the listing arrived two days before the sale of Encino’s “Entourage” house — a flashy Tuscan-style villa used to portray the fictional home of Adrian Grenier’s character in the show.

Ellin oversaw major changes during his stay, introducing soft shades of gray to the mostly white interior. Wood beams top many of the living spaces, including a family room, formal dining room and breakfast nook under angled skylights.

1/12
The great room.  (Realtor.com)
2/12
The dining room.  (Realtor.com)
3/12
The breakfast nook.  (Realtor.com)
4/12
The kitchen.  (Realtor.com)
5/12
The family room.  (Realtor.com)
6/12
The master bedroom.  (Realtor.com)
7/12
The guest bedroom.  (Realtor.com)
8/12
The dining patio.  (Realtor.com)
9/12
The pool.  (Realtor.com)
10/12
The backyard.  (Realtor.com)
11/12
The front.  (Realtor.com)
12/12
The trampoline.  (Realtor.com)

The indoor-outdoor great room adds dual chandeliers and a wet bar. Tile touches up the expansive kitchen. Five bedrooms and five bathrooms round out the 5,146-square-foot floor plan, including a master suite under vaulted ceilings and a guest bedroom with a lofted sleeping area.

Ideal for entertaining, the backyard holds a trellis-topped dining patio, a fire pit under hanging lights, a swimming pool and an in-ground trampoline. The grounds total nearly half an acre.

Ginger Glass of Compass holds the listing.

Ellin, 51, created, produced and wrote for “Entourage,” which ran from 2004 to 2011. In 2015, he wrote and directed a film adaptation of the series.

This isn’t his only home in the 90210. In 2017, he listed another traditional-style spot in the area for about $10 million before trimming the price tag to $8.995 million a year later, The Times previously reported.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
