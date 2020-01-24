Famed novelist Zane Grey’s Altadena estate asks $3.995 million

In Altadena, the historic home of famed Western novelist Zane Grey just surfaced for sale for $3.995 million.

One of the most prized properties in the scenic suburb, the house was built in 1907 by noted architects Myron Hunt and Elmer Grey, whose other projects in the area include the Mt. Wilson Observatory and Pasadena’s Polytechnic Elementary School. It’s on the National Register of Historic Places.

Grey, who’s famous for penning the popular frontier novel “Riders of the Purple Sage,” bought the house in the 1920s. It still boasts much of its original style, with wood-beamed ceilings, cast-iron sconces, iron handrails and custom chandeliers filling out the 7,240-square-foot floor plan.

Mediterranean in style, the two-story home sits behind gates on a tree-covered lot of just over an acre. Box gardens, small lawns and meandering pathways cover the grounds.

Inside are eight bedrooms and four bathrooms, as well as a living room with a fireplace and an updated eat-in kitchen. Unique flourishes include a wine cellar, a small elevator and a commercial kitchen with 15-foot ceilings. A dining area with arched walls of glass takes in views of the landscaped lot.

An arched opening in the middle of the residence accesses the fenced backyard, where hanging lights brighten a lawn and patio. Solar panels top the clay tile roof.

Wayne Saks of Rodeo Realty Beverly Hills holds the listing.



Considered one of the greatest writers in the Western genre, Grey penned more than 90 books over the course of his career. Between 1911 and 1996, 112 films were adapted from his works.

It wasn’t his only home in California; he also owned an adobe-style hilltop estate on Catalina Island that was converted into a hotel following his death in 1939. It closed in 2011 and recently reopened in November following extensive renovations.