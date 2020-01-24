Whitley Heights home with star-studded past seeks $1.995 million

With its stunning Mediterranean architecture and sweeping city views, Whitley Heights has housed many Old Hollywood stars over the years. This 98-year-old home is a classic example of what the historic Hollywood Hills neighborhood has to offer, and it just came to market for $1.995 million.

Listed for the the first time in three decades, the hillside hacienda boasts former owners such as Oscar-nominated actor Chester Morris and director Billy Hale. It currently belongs to the estate of “At the Movies” host Bill Harris, who passed away last year.

Spanning three stories, the home holds three bedrooms and three bathrooms in just over 3,000 square feet. The main highlight comes in the voluminous living room, where a series of 25-foot leaded glass windows tie the home to its 1920s roots.

1 / 10 The two-story living room. (Jason Harlem) 2 / 10 The living room. (Jason Harlem) 3 / 10 The windows. (Jason Harlem) 4 / 10 The dining room. (Jason Harlem) 5 / 10 The kitchen. (Jason Harlem) 6 / 10 The bedroom. (Jason Harlem) 7 / 10 The tub. (Jason Harlem) 8 / 10 The backyard. (Jason Harlem) 9 / 10 The studio. (Jason Harlem) 10 / 10 The exterior. (Jason Harlem)

Other original details such as custom built-ins, nooks and passageways fill out the floor plan. There’s an indoor-outdoor dining room, as well as a kitchen with powder-blue cabinetry.

Landscaping descends down the hillside out back, where a tiered patio tacks on a dining area and spa. Covered in wood, a detached studio switches things up with cabin vibes.

Tim Swan of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties holds the listing.

According to public records, the property last traded hands for $450,000 in 1988.