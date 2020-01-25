Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Home of the Week: A new Craftsman in the Bird Streets

Designed byPalumbo Design, this 3,500-square-foot home in the Bird Streets neighborhood of the Hollywood Hills offers a modern interpretation of the Craftsman style. The asking price is $7.195 million.  (Paul Barnaby)
Craftsman-style shake siding and overhanging eaves are among the home’s many features.   (Paul Barnaby)
A covered front porch invites guests to sit and relax.  (Paul Barnaby)
Vaulted ceilings with cedar paneling and oak floors give the interior a warm vibe.   (Paul Barnaby)
The home offers plenty of space for entertaining.   (Paul Barnaby)
A chef’s kitchen is spacious enough to entertain family and friends.  (Paul Barnaby)
Besides more vaulted ceilings, the balcony in the master suite makes the room a standout.  (Paul Barnaby)
Expanses of glass bring in breathtaking views.  (Paul Barnaby)
A furnished area allows the host to take the party outside.  (Paul Barnaby)
The residence comes with a built-in barbecue.  (Paul Barnaby)
In the backyard, there’s a swimming pool and a spa.  (Paul Barnaby)
A cascading waterfall feature and garden offer beauty and serenity.  (Paul Barnaby)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Jan. 25, 2020
5 AM
This newly built home in the Hollywood Hills’ Bird Streets neighborhood takes its cues from Craftsman design with overhanging eaves, shake siding and a covered front porch. Cedar-lined ceilings and French oak floors give the interior a cozy feel. In the vaulted-ceiling living room, expanses of glass take in a cascading waterfall feature.

The details

Location: 8808 Thrasher Ave., Los Angeles, 90069

Asking price: $7.195 million

Year built: 2019

Living area: 3,500 square feet, three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Lot size: 8,967 square feet

Features: Gated entry; covered front porch; French oak floors; vaulted ceilings with cedar paneling; chef’s kitchen; master suite with balcony; swimming pool and spa; built-in barbecue

About the area: In the 90069 ZIP Code, based on eight sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $2.304 million, a 43.5% increase year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Josh Flagg, Rodeo Realty, (310) 623-8703

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

Neal J. Leitereg
