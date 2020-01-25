Home of the Week: A new Craftsman in the Bird Streets

This newly built home in the Hollywood Hills’ Bird Streets neighborhood takes its cues from Craftsman design with overhanging eaves, shake siding and a covered front porch. Cedar-lined ceilings and French oak floors give the interior a cozy feel. In the vaulted-ceiling living room, expanses of glass take in a cascading waterfall feature.
The details
Location: 8808 Thrasher Ave., Los Angeles, 90069
Asking price: $7.195 million
Year built: 2019
Living area: 3,500 square feet, three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
Lot size: 8,967 square feet
Features: Gated entry; covered front porch; French oak floors; vaulted ceilings with cedar paneling; chef’s kitchen; master suite with balcony; swimming pool and spa; built-in barbecue
About the area: In the 90069 ZIP Code, based on eight sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $2.304 million, a 43.5% increase year over year, according to CoreLogic.
Agents: Josh Flagg, Rodeo Realty, (310) 623-8703
