Veteran actor Joe Mantegna floats Toluca Lake Tudor onto the market

After nearly three decades, Joe Mantegna is calling it quits in Toluca Lake. The veteran actor, whose myriad credits include “Three Amigos,” “The Godfather Part III” and “Criminal Minds,” has listed his Tudor-style haunt for $4.195 million.

He purchased the property for $1.58 million in 1991, records show.

A Tudor through and through, the two-story home sits on half an acre with a charming exterior of brick, half-timbering and leaded glass windows. Inside, rich hardwood floors and paneled walls continue the vibe throughout the 7,400-square-foot interior.

A spacious foyer with a sweeping staircase kicks things off, leading into a step-down living room with a fireplace and a formal dining room. The most impressive space comes in the great room, where beamed ceilings and angled skylights hang over a pub-style bar, billiards area and screening room.

Elsewhere are four bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen, family room, wine cellar and elegant office. Everything is whitewashed except for the floors in the master suite, which expands to a scenic balcony.

Towering palm trees top the entertainer’s backyard, where lawns and landscaping surround a swimming pool and spa. At the corner of the property, there’s a secluded dining deck.

Craig Strong of Compass holds the listing.

Mantegna, 72, has been acting since the 1970s. He’s worked extensively with playwright David Mamet, appearing in his Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Glengarry Glen Ross” and his films “House of Games,” “Things Change” and “Homicide.” Since the 1990s, he has also voiced the role of Fat Tony in “The Simpsons.”