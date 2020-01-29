Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Comedian Christopher Titus buys a golf course home in Tarzana

Image_01.jpg
Built in 1970, the five-bedroom home has views from two balconies and a backyard overlooking a golf course.
(TheAgencyRe.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Jan. 29, 2020
8 AM
Share

Christopher Titus, the actor-comedian best known for his eponymous early 2000s sitcom “Titus,” has shelled out $1.61 million for a golf course home in Tarzana. That’s $89,000 less than the listing price, public records show.

Built in the ‘70s but upgraded since, the floor plan keeps bright with picture windows, light hardwood floors and varying shades of cream and white. There’s a step-down living room with a fireplace, a chandelier-topped dining room and an open-concept kitchen with quartz countertops.

Five bedrooms and four bedrooms fill out the 3,500-square-foot floor plan. Upstairs, the master suite boasts dual closets and a balcony. A second balcony hangs off the bonus room.

1/10
The living room.  (TheAgencyRe.com)
2/10
The dining room.  (TheAgencyRe.com)
3/10
The dining area.  (TheAgencyRe.com)
4/10
The kitchen.  (TheAgencyRe.com)
5/10
The master bedroom.  (TheAgencyRe.com)
6/10
The master bathroom.  (TheAgencyRe.com)
7/10
The bonus room.  (TheAgencyRe.com)
8/10
The backyard.  (TheAgencyRe.com)
9/10
The back patio.  (TheAgencyRe.com)
10/10
The view.  (TheAgencyRe.com)

Advertisement

Sliding glass doors open outside, where a palm-topped lawn sits adjacent to a swimming pool with a diving board. A dining patio with a grill completes the space, which overlooks a fairway of the Braemar Country Club golf course.

Ailine Vakian of Pinnacle Estate Properties held the listing. Kevin Nguyen of the Agency represented Titus.

A native of California, Titus created, produced and starred in the dark comedy sitcom “Titus,” which ran for three seasons on Fox. He’s released eight comedy specials, and his TV credits include “Big Shots” and “CSI: Miami.”

Hot Property
Newsletter
Inside the homes of the rich and famous.

Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly Hot Property newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Jack Flemming
Follow Us
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement