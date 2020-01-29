‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star Catherine Bach sells Encino compound for $5.4 million

Things couldn’t have gone much better for actress Catherine Bach, who just sold her Encino compound for $5.4 million. She found a buyer less than a week after listing the home and sold it for $5,000 more than she was asking, records show.

That’s quite an improvement upon the $1.825 million she paid for the place back in 1992. At the time, she had finished her role as Daisy Duke in “Dukes of Hazzard” and was set to star in the Canadian drama series “African Skies.”

Found in Royal Oaks, the gated property makes the most of its 0.8-acre lot. There’s a 1940s farmhouse, two-story guesthouse, swimming pool, poolside kitchen and lounge, detached office bungalow and an entertainer’s space topped by a pergola.

1 / 11 The backyard. (Realtor.com) 2 / 11 The poolside lounge. (Realtor.com) 3 / 11 The swimming pool. (Realtor.com) 4 / 11 The front. (Realtor.com) 5 / 11 The living room. (Realtor.com) 6 / 11 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 7 / 11 The dining room. (Realtor.com) 8 / 11 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 9 / 11 The balcony. (Realtor.com) 10 / 11 The pergola. (Realtor.com) 11 / 11 Aerial view of the home. (Realtor.com)

A gravel motor court approaches the crisp white home, which holds six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and a movie theater in about 5,500 square feet. Skylights and walls of windows brighten an open floor plan with a chandelier-topped dining area, chef’s kitchen and living room with a wall of stone.

The master suite opens directly outside, while a second-story guest bedroom expands to a deck. The scenic space overlooks the verdant backyard full of lawns and landscaping.

Bach, 65, is most famous for playing Daisy Duke in “The Dukes of Hazzard,” which ran for seven seasons on CBS in the early 1980s. More recently, she joined “The Young and the Restless” in the role of Anita Lawson.

Jeffrey Saad and Taya Dicarlo of Compass held the listing. Michelle Mandel of Keller Williams Realty Calabasas represented the buyer.