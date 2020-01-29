NFL great Charles Woodson fields offers in Florida

Decorated cornerback Charles Woodson is looking to catch a buyer in Orlando, Fla., where his two-story home is up for grabs at $714,900.

The property spans half an acre, using its space to include a flat lawn and a covered entertainer’s space with a swimming pool, spa, patio and dining area. It’s found in a gated community between two lakes.

A two-story great room anchors the interior, which holds four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in just over 4,000 square feet. There’s also a family room under tray ceilings and a hardwood kitchen with an island and breakfast bar.

1 / 8 The indoor swimming pool. (Realtor.com) 2 / 8 The pool. (Realtor.com) 3 / 8 The front. (Realtor.com) 4 / 8 The backyard. (Realtor.com) 5 / 8 The great room. (Realtor.com) 6 / 8 The family room. (Realtor.com) 7 / 8 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 8 / 8 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

The main level holds the master suite, and the rest of the bedrooms are found upstairs. A semicircle driveway sits in front. Hedges line the glass-enclosed patio out back.

Matthew Reynolds of Chris Quarles Properties holds the listing.

Woodson’s storied career stretches back to his college days, where he led the Michigan Wolverines to a national title and became the first primarily defensive player to win the Heisman Trophy. In the NFL, he split time between the Raiders and Packers, winning a Super Bowl championship with Green Bay in 2011.