Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

NFL great Charles Woodson fields offers in Florida

Charles Woodson
Charles Woodson is selling his two-story home in Orlando, Fla.
(Tony Avelar / Associated Press)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Jan. 29, 2020
9:30 AM
Share

Decorated cornerback Charles Woodson is looking to catch a buyer in Orlando, Fla., where his two-story home is up for grabs at $714,900.

The property spans half an acre, using its space to include a flat lawn and a covered entertainer’s space with a swimming pool, spa, patio and dining area. It’s found in a gated community between two lakes.

A two-story great room anchors the interior, which holds four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in just over 4,000 square feet. There’s also a family room under tray ceilings and a hardwood kitchen with an island and breakfast bar.

1/8
The indoor swimming pool.  (Realtor.com)
2/8
The pool.  (Realtor.com)
3/8
The front.  (Realtor.com)
4/8
The backyard.  (Realtor.com)
5/8
The great room.  (Realtor.com)
6/8
The family room.  (Realtor.com)
7/8
The kitchen.  (Realtor.com)
8/8
The master bedroom.  (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

The main level holds the master suite, and the rest of the bedrooms are found upstairs. A semicircle driveway sits in front. Hedges line the glass-enclosed patio out back.

Matthew Reynolds of Chris Quarles Properties holds the listing.

Woodson’s storied career stretches back to his college days, where he led the Michigan Wolverines to a national title and became the first primarily defensive player to win the Heisman Trophy. In the NFL, he split time between the Raiders and Packers, winning a Super Bowl championship with Green Bay in 2011.

Hot Property
Newsletter
Inside the homes of the rich and famous.

Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly Hot Property newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Jack Flemming
Follow Us
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement