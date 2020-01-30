Lakers owner Jeannie Buss scores a beachfront condo in Playa del Rey

Lakers owner Jeannie Buss just picked up a property near the team’s El Segundo practice facility, shelling out $2.6 million for a coastal condo a few miles up the road in Playa del Rey, records show.

Buss isn’t new to the beachfront community. In 2017, she bought a Mediterranean-style estate for roughly $2.45 million and sold it two years later, The Times previously reported.

Her new place is found in The Breakers, a condo development set right on the beach. The $2.6-million sale price is the most ever paid for a home there, according to the listing agent.

It was owned by Barry Poznick, MGM TV’s president of unscripted and alternative television. He has another spot in the community on the market as well — a contemporary two-bedroom town house up for grabs at $1.325 million.

This one’s a bit bigger, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms in about 2,200 square feet. White oak floors and plantation shutters touch up the living spaces, which include an ocean-view living room and tile-splashed chef’s kitchen. A dual-sided fireplace anchors the space.

Upstairs, the master suite opens to a private balcony overlooking the ocean. Down below, a beachfront patio adds extra space to entertain.

Williams Passavia of Compass was the listing agent and is also handling Poznick’s second listing. Sally Forster Jones and Meredith Schlosser of Compass represented Buss.

Buss, 58, is the daughter of late businessman and Lakers owner Jerry Buss. Since taking over the team, her moves include hiring Rob Pelinka as general manager and Frank Vogel as head coach.