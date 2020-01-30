Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Late actor Karl Malden’s longtime home sells in Brentwood

Image_1.jpg
Built in 1940, the three-bedroom home features such original details as stained glass windows and colorful Spanish tile.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Jan. 30, 2020
1:24 PM
The Brentwood home of late character actor Karl Malden — who won an Oscar for his role in “A Streetcar Named Desire” — just sold for $2.695 million. That’s $800,000 shy of the asking price, records show.

The Traditional-style spot is found in Mandeville Canyon, a celebrity-riddled enclave whose past residents include music mogul Dr. Dre, singer-songwriter Beck, director Jerry Zucker and actress Lea Michele.

Built in 1940, the house could use some remodeling but still hangs onto a few original details such as stained-glass windows in the den and a spacious bay window in the dining room. The carpeted living room adds custom built-ins and a Spanish tile fireplace.

The front yard.  (Realtor.com)
The two-story home.  (Realtor.com)
The living room.  (Realtor.com)
The den.  (Realtor.com)
The dining room.  (Realtor.com)
The kitchen.  (Realtor.com)
The sun room.  (Realtor.com)
The swimming pool.  (Realtor.com)
The entertainer’s backyard.  (Realtor.com)

Floral wallpaper adorns the wood kitchen, and in the back there’s a window-lined sun room with whitewashed beams. The 2,650-square-foot floor plan holds three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, as well as a back staircase that leads to a private studio.

Dense landscaping privatizes the backyard, where a brick patio adjoins a swimming pool. A second-story balcony overlooks the space from above.

Malden, who died in 2009 at 97, starred in films from the 1940s into the ’80s, with notable credits including “On the Waterfront,” “Pollyanna,” “Baby Doll” and “The Streets of San Francisco.” Later on, he served as president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences from 1989 to 1992.

Benjamin S. Lee of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage handled both ends of the deal.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
