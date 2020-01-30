What vintage homes you can get for $350,000 in San Bernardino County’s three oldest cities

Here’s a look at vintage homes you can buy for roughly $350,000 in San Bernardino County’s three oldest cities: San Bernardino, Colton and Redlands.

SAN BERNARDINO: Two homes occupy this corner-lot property on the north side of the city: a three-bedroom house in front and a one-bedroom guesthouse in back.

Address: 2905 N. Sierra Way, San Bernardino, 92405

Listed for: $344,999 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 2,119 square feet (5,888-square-foot lot)

Features: Turreted entry; arched doorways; floor-to-ceiling fireplace; fenced lot

About the area: In the 92405 ZIP Code, based on 21 sales, the median price for single-family homes in December was $280,000, up 9.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

This 1914 Victorian at 452 W. G St. in Colton has four bedrooms and two bathrooms in 2,107 square feet. (Realtor.com)

COLTON: There’s plenty of potential in this Victorian-vibe home built on a quarter of an acre in 1914.

Address: 452 W. G St., Colton, 92324

Listed for: $300,000 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 2,107 square feet (11,325-square-foot lot)

Features: Leaded glass windows; covered front porch; tile and hardwood floors; kitchen with tiered island

About the area: In the 92324 ZIP Code, based on 27 sales, the median price for single-family homes in December was $297,000, down 1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

This Craftsman bungalow built 111 years ago at 115 S. Center St. in Redlands has been kept up nicely. (Realtor.com)

REDLANDS: About a mile from downtown Redlands, this Craftsman bungalow with a spacious workshop has been kept up nicely since it was built 111 years ago.

Address: 115 S. Center St., Redlands, 92373

Listed for: $399,000 for three bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms in 1,484 square feet (7,830-square-foot lot)

Features: Porch with swinging bench; paneled walls; custom fireplace; fenced patio

About the area: In the 92373 ZIP Code, based on 30 sales, the median price for single-family homes in December was $521,000, down 3.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

This Spanish-style home at 3170 N. D St. in San Bernardino has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. (Realtor.com)

SAN BERNARDINO: Spanish style brims from this 1920s spot with an arched entry and clay tile roof.

Address: 3170 N. D St., San Bernardino, 92405

Listed for: $355,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,503 square feet (7,000-square-foot lot)

Features: Tile walkway; covered front porch; hardwood floors; beamed ceilings

This 95-year-old home at 515 E. G St. in Colton has a completely new look. (Realtor.com)

COLTON: This 95-year-old home has a completely new look with a bright red front door and remodeled living spaces.

Address: 515 E. G St., Colton, 92324

Listed for: $343,999 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,369 square feet (7,500-square-foot lot)

Features: Open floor plan; kitchen with dark hardwood cabinetry; laundry room; spacious backyard

This single-family home at 924 Clay St. in Redlands recently received a contemporary remodel. (Realtor.com)

REDLANDS: Wood accents adorn the exterior of this single-story home, which recently received a contemporary remodel.

Address: 924 Clay St., Redlands, 92374

Listed for: $369,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,092 square feet (6,096-square-foot lot)

Features: Open floor plan; fresh paint; modern kitchen with custom tile; grassy yard

About the area: In the 92374 ZIP Code, based on 32 sales, the median price for single-family homes in December was $380,000, up 0.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.